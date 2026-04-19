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Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani visits Iraq: senior official

Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani visits Iraq: senior official

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 12:59 am IST
AFP |
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Iranian commander Esmail Qaani arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to meet political leaders and representatives of armed factions and to discuss the Middle East war and its impact on Iraq, a senior Iraqi official told AFP.

Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani visits Iraq: senior official

Political deadlock over the nomination of Iraq's next prime minister would also be on the agenda, the official said of Qaani's first reported trip abroad since a US-Iran ceasefire began on April 8.

Qaani, whose visits to Iraq are rarely announced, heads the Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Iraq has long walked a tightrope between the competing influences of its allies neighbouring Iran and the United States with Iraqi leaders struggling to maintain a delicate balance between the two foes.

Iraq was drawn into the Middle East war with strikes targeting Iran-backed groups, which in turn have claimed attacks on US interests, mostly in Iraq but also across the wider region.

The Iraqi official said Qaani was holding "meetings with Iraqi political leaders and a number of commanders of armed factions", adding that the goal of the visit was to "address regional de-escalation and its impact on Iraq".

Trump said he would end all support for Iraq if Maliki, a two-time former prime minister with close ties to Iran, returned to power.

Several political sources told AFP that the Coordination Framework will likely choose a new candidate soon.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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