President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, took the stage at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, on day 2. As he spoke, focus shifted on his personal life. Clips of Donald Trump Jr's speech were shared widely on social media.

Donald Trump Jr. with his wife Bettina Anderson seen in this photo together. (AFP)

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Many have wondered if Bettina Anderson, or Bettina Trump, his new wife, is attending the RNC Convention with him. At the same time, other personal aspects of Donald Trump Jr's life have also sparked interest. Here's all you need to know.

Is Bettina Anderson at RNC meet with Donald Trump Jr?

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{{^usCountry}} Bettina Anderson or Trump is not at the RNC meet with her husband, Donald Trump Jr. No verifiable photos or reports place her at the location. The two legally married on May 21, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida, before more festivities were held in the Bahamas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bettina Anderson or Trump is not at the RNC meet with her husband, Donald Trump Jr. No verifiable photos or reports place her at the location. The two legally married on May 21, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida, before more festivities were held in the Bahamas. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why isn't Bettina Anderson attending the RNC Convention with Donald Trump Jr? Bettina Anderson is not attending the RNC Convention alongside her husband Donald Trump Jr, as there are no verifiable photos or reports confirming her presence at the event. What social media activity has Bettina Anderson engaged in during the RNC Convention? Bettina Anderson has not posted any pictures from the RNC Convention, but she shared a screenshot of Donald Trump Jr's speech on her social media, captioning it as 'Proud wife.' What is the significance of Donald Trump Jr's age and net worth in the context of his public image? Donald Trump Jr, born on December 31, 1977, is 48 years old and has an estimated net worth of around $400 million, which contributes to his prominence and influence in political and social spheres.

Bettina has also not posted any pictures from the RNC convention on her social media. Her last post with the Trump family was at the INDYCAR race during the FREEDOM 250 celebrations in Washington DC.

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She also shared a story of Donald Trump Jr speaking, which is a screenshot of the speech as shown on Fox News. If Bettina were at the event she could have shared photos and videos from the site itself.

Bettina Trump's Instagram story.

Bettina captioned the photo ‘Proud wife’. While Bettina might not be attending the RNC convention in Dallas, she's worked for the party. In August, the couple hosted Vice President JD Vance in Southampton. At the time, Bettina had written “What an incredible night in Southampton! Don and I were so proud to co-host our great friend Vice President JD Vance alongside Caroline & Omeed Malik for an amazing night in support of the RNC.”

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“Together, this intimate group raised more than $5 MILLION for the Republican National Committee an incredible testament to the energy, commitment and momentum behind our movement,” the post continued, adding “Presidential elections may capture the headlines…but midterm elections matter ENORMOUSLY. The majorities we elect in Congress determine whether an administration can actually advance its agenda, and races up and down the ballot will shape the direction of our country for years to come.”

Bettina also wrote “2024 was only the beginning. Now we have to show up in 2026 with that same energy, determination and commitment. Thank you to everyone who joined us and invested in the future of our country. And thank you to our incredible Vice President for an inspiring evening. Onward to November!”.

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Donald Trump Jr age and net worth

Prior to Bettina, Donald Trump Jr was married to Vanessa Trump and they had five children together – Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Between his divorce with Vanessa in 2018 and marrying Bettina in 2026, Donald Trump Jr also dated Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2018 to 2024.

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Born on December 31, 1977, in New York, to Donald and Ivana Trump, Donald Trump Jr is 48 years old. He is the president's eldest child.

Donald Trump Jr's net worth is estimated to be around $400 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.