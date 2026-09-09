Is Elon Musk preparing for a 'civil war'? Ashley St. Clair's bombshell claim amid documentary premiere: ‘catastrophic’

Elon Musk's former partner, Ashley St. Clair, has made new claims about the billionaire in the upcoming documentary Musk, alleging that he once told her he wanted a “legion of children before the civil war.”

Elon Musk's former partner has made new claims about him in the upcoming documentary. (Reuters)

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St. Clair told reporters at the Venice Film Festival that Musk made the remark in a text message before the birth of their son, Romulus, in 2024, reported to The Guardian.

St. Clair reacts to Musk’s Civil War link

When asked whether she believed Musk genuinely feared a civil war or was helping fuel such fears, St. Clair pointed to his activity on X.

“Whatever it is, what he’s doing with this platform on X cannot be ignored, because he is stoking flames that don’t exist in the real world.”

Raises concerns over X activity

She further accused Elon Musk of using the platform to create “deliberate division,” warning that its real-world consequences could become serious without intervention.

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{{^usCountry}} “He is creating something that is causing real world effects with all of these inputs on X,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He is creating something that is causing real world effects with all of these inputs on X,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“I do believe that he is causing deliberate division that may be catastrophic if it’s not regulated or tamed, or if we don’t do our part in putting it down,” St.Clair added.

Musk's ex alleges NDA pressure

Musk and St. Clair reportedly welcomed their son in 2024 but have since separated. Their relationship later became the subject of a custody dispute.

St. Clair claimed Musk's representatives offered her $40 million upfront and $100,000 per month in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Also read | Who has Elon Musk dated? A look at his dating history

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According to her, the offer was withdrawn after she declined to sign it.

“When you’re offered something like that [to stay quiet], it really causes a debate in your head about what your speech means and how valuable that is and why do they want to offer me this amount of money to not speak?” she said, according to PEOPLE.

She also alleged that she was offered $15 million and $100,000 per month for 20 years if she agreed to remain silent about their relationship.

“[I was] making the moral decision. I had said to him, ‘I would rather go to a studio apartment with both of my children than sign this,’” she mentioned.

What the new Musk documentary explores

The four-hour documentary, directed by filmmaker Alex Gibney, premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday and is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 16.

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Gibney reportedly spent three years working on the project, which examines Musk's rise from a technology entrepreneur to one of the world's most influential and controversial billionaires.

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The documentary also explores Musk's personal life, including his 14 children with four different partners, along with his sprawling business ventures involving Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink. It also covers his previous political alliance with President Donald Trump.

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