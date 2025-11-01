Is Erika Kirk richer than JD Vance? All we know about their net worth

What was supposed to be a heartfelt remembrance turned into one of the most talked-about political events of 2025. Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk exchanged an emotional embrace during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, which has now gone viral online. JD Vance and Erika Kirk's emotional embrace at a Turning Point USA event went viral, leading to discussions about their finances and generating the trending hashtag #ErikaAndJD.(AFP)

The event started with an emotional statement by Erika, 36, who recently took over her late husband's position as the organization's CEO, according to a Parade report.

Their embrace was captured on camera, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Vance, wearing a navy suit, was seen in the picture holding Erika close as she cupped the back of his head and ran her fingers over his hair. According to Parade, it was a brief but personal gesture that instantly ignited the internet.

On X (previously Twitter), users quickly started trending the hashtag #ErikaAndJD, referring to it as “The biggest scandal in MAGA circles since the Reagan years.”

“Touching the head of a married man like that, it’s diabolical work,” another commented. Meanwhile, several people started speculating about the net worth of Erika and Vance, with many wondering who is richer.

Is Erika Kirk richer than JD Vance? Here's your answer

According to Yahoo, Erika Kirk has an estimated net worth of about $2 million, which comes from her business, real estate, and podcasting endeavors. Following the passing of Charlie Kirk, whose net worth was close to $12 million, her entire wealth is anticipated to increase to about $14 million.

Vance has a net worth of approximately $12 million, that's $2 million more than last year, when Trump selected Vance as his running mate, according to Forbes.

After relocating to the vice presidential mansion at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, Vance sold his Alexandria, Virginia home for $1.9 million, approximately $300,000 more than he spent.

Combining her and late husband Charlie's net worth as reported by various media outlets, it seems that Erika is richer than JD Vance.