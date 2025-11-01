‘Threw wife under the bus’: JD Vance faces social media flak despite clarification on 'wife's faith' remark

US Vice President JD Vance has drawn severe backlash after responding to remarks about his wife's Hindu faith, which prompted debate about religion and politics within the Republican Party. Following backlash, US VP JD Vance posted a detailed response on X, calling one comment "disgusting" and accusing critics of "anti-Christian bigotry."(AFP FILE PHOTO)

The controversy began when Vance, while speaking at a 'Turning Point USA' event in Mississippi earlier this week, was asked if he wished his wife would "come to Christ."

JD Vance’s remarks sparked sharp reactions online, leading him to issue a detailed clarification later. However, many social media users remained unconvinced, including Joshua Christopher Ruebl, who accused him of “pandering to evangelical voters” while overlooking the treatment of non-Christian conservatives within the GOP.

"You threw your wife under the bus because you know for a fact that every time a Hindu in this administration posts a humble statement about anything regarding Hinduism, they are met with a barrage of "demon worshipper" and "pagan idolator". You know that the Evangelicals are extreme religious nutcases. You know this. Those of us from non/Abrahamic paths are tired of the Evangelical base hounding us out of the GOP," Reubl wrote on X.

"Perhaps religion has no place in government. Christians can't help but Evangelise, insult, and divide. Until religion is out of the political discourse, I'm staying home as a voter. I was able to suck it up for a long time, but I'm done. You're just an Ohio Catholic hillbilly. Go away now," he added.

The exchange has fueled discussion about the influence of religion in conservative politics, particularly as the Republican Party seeks to appeal to a more diverse voter base.

Vance, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, has not publicly responded to the online criticism beyond his original statement.

What did JD Vance say about his wife's faith?

The row began after Vance addressed questions about his interfaith marriage during a Turning Point USA event.

Responding candidly, he had said, "Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends -- do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

The question was posed to him by a woman, believed to be of Indian origin, who pointedly criticised Vance's call to reduce legal immigration into the United States. A video of the woman's detailed question quickly went viral on social media.

Vance issues clarification

Two days after the uproar, Vance addressed the controversy directly on X, saying that Usha is not a Christian and has no plans to convert.

"She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do,” Vance wrote on X, in response to a post.