JD Vance earns praise for TPUSA event despite Erika Kirk hug row; insider calls it an 'outstanding job'

Vice President JD Vance was caught in a fair amount of controversy after the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. Vance's remarks about wife, Usha's, religion, and his hug with Erika Kirk saw the VP come under fire. Vice President JD Vance's TPUSA OIe Miss appearance reportedly went down well with White House insiders. (AP)

There were rumors circulating about Vance's divorce as well, though these were unfounded. Despite all this, the mood among his staff was reportedly upbeat after the event. Sources close to the White House told The Daily Mail that his performance had impressed them.

What was said about JD Vance

Sources close to the White House were reportedly buzzing about Vance's appearance. One source told The Daily Mail that the VP had done an ‘outstanding job’ in honoring TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk's legacy. Kirk, 31, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10.

“He's quick on his feet, well-informed, and he speaks sincerely, politely, and with conviction,” the source further said, as per Mail. While a Vice President doesn't normally take unvetted questions for over an hour, Vance appeared to hold his own and came across as unfazed the insiders further said to the publication.

In fact, as per Mail, Vance's handling of questions at the TPUSA event showed he's preparing for a 2028 presidential election run. Notably, the picture of Erika Kirk and Vance at the event sparked rumors that they might run jointly, with Erika running for VP in 2028. One insider told the publication that Vance had shown keen awareness of current political conversation in the US, but also the more niche conversations online that surround the Donald Trump administration.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said to Mail: “Vance has the rare ability to be honest and transparent while also speaking with tremendous authority. [The audience] saw him deftly navigate some of the most contentious topics of our time with no idea what was coming next.”

Notably, the crowd at Ole Miss had chanted ‘48’ too - indicating their belief that Vance might go on to become the 48th President of the US, but the VP calmed them down, saying, “Let's not get ahead of ourselves.”