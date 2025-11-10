Is Trump really giving out $2000 to Americans? US President gives latest update on leftover funds, netizens react

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the majority of Americans might get $2,000 in dividends, stating that the US is generating “trillions of dollars” in tariff income. President Trump suggests $2,000 payments for Americans funded by tariff income, aiming to alleviate national debt with excess funds. His announcement has drawn criticism and questions regarding the timing and fairness of these proposed payments amid ongoing economic concerns.(REUTERS)

“People that are against tariffs are fools. We are now the richest, most respected country in the world. We are taking in trillions of dollars and will soon begin paying down our enormous debt… Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post. “A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people) will be paid to everyone.”

Trump offers latest update

On Monday morning, Trump reiterated his plan, informing that “all money left over from the $2000 payments” will be “used to substantially pay down national debt.”

“All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

The US President has previously suggested that the majority of Americans receive a tax refund or stimulus check as a direct result of the money earned from tariffs. However, his Administration has not yet fulfilled the pledge.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, several people reacted to Trump's announcement, with one X user saying: “It’s funny how many people hate democrat handouts but are perfectly fine with Trump handouts. This is not what I voted for.”

“No. Pay the debt down. What of the courts make us give the tariffs back?” another commented.

“These checks will be sent? When? To whom exactly?” a third user asked.

All we know about Trump proposal: Where would the dividend come from?

Trump wants to pay Americans $2,000, with the exception of "high-income" individuals. However, the President did not identify who he considered to be “high-income”.

Trump's international tariffs, which have generated revenue and criticism since he first announced the different charges during his self-proclaimed "Liberation Day" earlier this year, would provide the dividend.

According to Trump, the national debt, which is estimated to be over $38 trillion, will shortly start to be paid off using tariff money.

In an appearance on ABC's This Week on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that he has not yet discussed Trump's most recent pledge to provide these funds to the majority of Americans.

“The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms… It could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the President's agenda. No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, deductibility of auto loans,” Bessent stated, enumerating potential avenues for the $2,000 payment to be made.