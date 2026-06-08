Is Yahoo Mail down now? Users report 'upstream request timeout' error message

Yahoo Mail appears to be facing an outage, with users reporting issues as of 6:19am EST on June 8. At least 818 reports have been logged on Downdetector, with users encountering an "upstream request timeout" error message. Yahoo Mail is currently down. (Pixabay)

Yahoo has not yet issued an official statement on the outage.

What people are saying on social media Users have taken to X (formerly twitter) to express their frustration. “Yahoo mail is down so guess im done working,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Yahoo servers down and I need to reply to a new hire email.”

On Downdetector, users are also sharing their frustrations. “POS is down again !!!!” one user wrote.

Another said, “Had it up earlier...now 'temporary error 15'. Tried restarting and shutting down... no luck.”

While one wrote, “Was on it 10 minutes ago.....went back to check for an important email and got Temp error 15.”

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How to fix it If the issue is on Yahoo's end, the company will resolve it on their end. In the meantime, here are some fixes suggested by Yahoo's own help page that you can try:

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