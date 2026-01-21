Yahoo down: When will mail, finance and AOL be back up? Latest update amid ‘too many requests’ outage
Yahoo's services, including mail, finance and AOL, appeared to be down on Wednesday
Yahoo's services, including mail, finance and AOL, appeared to be down on Wednesday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 15,000 reports about issues on Yahoo. There were nearly 8,000 reports about AOL at the time of writing this story. While the company did not immediately explain what caused the outage, it gave out a brief update.
Yahoo gives update amid outage
“We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues accessing Yahoo services and websites. Our teams are actively investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Yahoo's customer care stated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Yahoo down? Reactiosn pour in
"What's the "Edge: Too Many Requests" bit in yahoo mail all about?" one person asked on X.
"did yahoo just get hacked? I get the response: "Edge: Too Many Requests" on the financial page and even just on the yahoo home page. grrrrr," another person tweeted.
“Yahoo Finance is down stating too many requests,” a third person stated.
What is the too many requests error?
The ‘Too Many Requests’ error is a server-side message that appears when a website or app receives more requests from a user or device than it’s allowed to handle in a short period of time.
What it means
The server is overloaded or rate-limiting traffic
Your request was temporarily blocked, not permanently denied
It’s commonly shown as HTTP error 429
Why it happens
A mass outage or traffic surge (many users accessing the service at once)
Repeated page refreshes or rapid clicks
Browser extensions, scripts, or background apps making frequent requests
Issues with cookies, cache, or IP-based limits
Is it your fault?
No. In most cases, especially during outages, the issue is on the service provider’s end, not the user’s.
How long it lasts
Usually temporary
Can be resolved in minutes or once the server load drops
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More