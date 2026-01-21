Yahoo down: When will mail, finance and AOL be back up? Latest update amid ‘too many requests’ outage

Yahoo's services, including mail, finance and AOL, appeared to be down on Wednesday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 15,000 reports about issues on Yahoo. There were nearly 8,000 reports about AOL at the time of writing this story. While the company did not immediately explain what caused the outage, it gave out a brief update. Yahoo services were down for thousands on Wednesday (Unsplash)

Yahoo gives update amid outage

“We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues accessing Yahoo services and websites. Our teams are actively investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Yahoo's customer care stated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Yahoo down? Reactiosn pour in

"What's the "Edge: Too Many Requests" bit in yahoo mail all about?" one person asked on X.

"did yahoo just get hacked? I get the response: "Edge: Too Many Requests" on the financial page and even just on the yahoo home page. grrrrr," another person tweeted.

“Yahoo Finance is down stating too many requests,” a third person stated.

What is the too many requests error?

The ‘Too Many Requests’ error is a server-side message that appears when a website or app receives more requests from a user or device than it’s allowed to handle in a short period of time.

What it means

The server is overloaded or rate-limiting traffic

Your request was temporarily blocked, not permanently denied

It’s commonly shown as HTTP error 429

Why it happens

A mass outage or traffic surge (many users accessing the service at once)

Repeated page refreshes or rapid clicks

Browser extensions, scripts, or background apps making frequent requests

Issues with cookies, cache, or IP-based limits

Is it your fault?

No. In most cases, especially during outages, the issue is on the service provider’s end, not the user’s.

How long it lasts

Usually temporary

Can be resolved in minutes or once the server load drops