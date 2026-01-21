Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Yahoo down: When will mail, finance and AOL be back up? Latest update amid ‘too many requests’ outage

    Yahoo's services, including mail, finance and AOL, appeared to be down on Wednesday

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 9:04 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Yahoo's services, including mail, finance and AOL, appeared to be down on Wednesday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 15,000 reports about issues on Yahoo. There were nearly 8,000 reports about AOL at the time of writing this story. While the company did not immediately explain what caused the outage, it gave out a brief update.

    Yahoo services were down for thousands on Wednesday (Unsplash)
    Yahoo services were down for thousands on Wednesday (Unsplash)

    Yahoo gives update amid outage

    “We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues accessing Yahoo services and websites. Our teams are actively investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Yahoo's customer care stated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Yahoo down? Reactiosn pour in

    "What's the "Edge: Too Many Requests" bit in yahoo mail all about?" one person asked on X.

    "did yahoo just get hacked? I get the response: "Edge: Too Many Requests" on the financial page and even just on the yahoo home page. grrrrr," another person tweeted.

    “Yahoo Finance is down stating too many requests,” a third person stated.

    What is the too many requests error?

    The ‘Too Many Requests’ error is a server-side message that appears when a website or app receives more requests from a user or device than it’s allowed to handle in a short period of time.

    What it means

    The server is overloaded or rate-limiting traffic

    Your request was temporarily blocked, not permanently denied

    It’s commonly shown as HTTP error 429

    Why it happens

    A mass outage or traffic surge (many users accessing the service at once)

    Repeated page refreshes or rapid clicks

    Browser extensions, scripts, or background apps making frequent requests

    Issues with cookies, cache, or IP-based limits

    Is it your fault?

    No. In most cases, especially during outages, the issue is on the service provider’s end, not the user’s.

    How long it lasts

    Usually temporary

    Can be resolved in minutes or once the server load drops

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Yahoo Down: When Will Mail, Finance And AOL Be Back Up? Latest Update Amid ‘too Many Requests’ Outage
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes