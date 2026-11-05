Jalayshia Alford, 10-year-old Philadelphia girl, disappears from foster home; search underway

A search is underway for a 10-year-old Philadelphia girl who disappeared from her foster home over a week ago. The Philadelphia Police Department said that the girl, Jalayshia “Malayshia” Alford, lives on the 500 block of North Simpson Street, and was last seen on Monday, October 26, at about 7:30 am local time.

Jalayshia Alford was last seen on Monday, October 26, at about 7:30 am local time (Philadelphia Police Department )

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According to Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore, footage recovered by investigators showed Jalayshia walking to and from school days before the day she went missing. However, they have not located video of the child ever since, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

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“I’m very concerned. It’s been too long, and she’s very young,” said Vanore.

Authorities are searching for additional video that could establish a timeline of Jalayshia’s whereabouts.

What we know about Jalayshia Alford

Jalayshia’s aunt, Yolanda Brown, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the girl was living with a foster family before her disappearance.

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{{^usCountry}} “For her to be missing this many days, it’s just crazy,” Nyfisha Allford, another aunt, told ABC affiliate WPVI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For her to be missing this many days, it’s just crazy,” Nyfisha Allford, another aunt, told ABC affiliate WPVI. {{/usCountry}}

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Nyfisha added that she had tried to gain custody of Jalayshia.

“I’m just really torn up because she was in DHS custody, and there was a time I tried to get her. They came to my home, they looked it over, and then I was ignored,” she said.

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Authorities are worried that the missing child may be in danger. The FBI has now joined in the search with police, Vanore said.

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The Philadelphia Police Department said that Jalayshia is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds. The girl was last seen wearing a blue uniform polo or button-up shirt, blue skirt, blue pullover, blue stockings and either Crocs or black sneakers. Jalayshia wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Jalayshia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184.