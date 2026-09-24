James Copenhaver, also called Jim Copehnhaver, made headlines after being injured in the assassination attempt on then GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 12, 2024. Two years later, Copenhaver has died amid his struggle with the permanent injuries he suffered at the shooting.

Jim Copenhaver (L) and Trump after the Butler rally assassination attempt in July 2024. (@RealSKeshel on X and file photo)

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Headline USA of Pennsylvania first confirmed that James 'Jim' Copenhaver has died at the age of 76. The report cited a source close to the family to confirm that Copenhaver has passed away. No details surrounding the cause of death has been provided.

After the news broke, the House Republicans released a statement mourning Jim Copenhaver. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Copenhaver, who was gravely wounded in the horrific shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania," a post from the House Republican's X account read.

"Jim endured unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance. We join his family and loved ones in mourning his loss and praying for them during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

Jim Copenhaver was struggling with injuries

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{{^usCountry}} Jim Copenhaver was seriously injured after being shot in his right triceps and his abdomen. The Headline USA described his injuries as "permanent." He filed a lawsuit against the US Government in June 2026 where he revealed that he had to undergo numerous surgeries. It includes a traumatic abdominal wall hernia, laparotomy, a colon transection and also a laceration repair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jim Copenhaver was seriously injured after being shot in his right triceps and his abdomen. The Headline USA described his injuries as "permanent." He filed a lawsuit against the US Government in June 2026 where he revealed that he had to undergo numerous surgeries. It includes a traumatic abdominal wall hernia, laparotomy, a colon transection and also a laceration repair. {{/usCountry}}

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It is unclear, however, if the injuries were directly linked to Jim Copenhaver's death.

This story is being updated.