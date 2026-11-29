Jared Kushner's private-equity firm, Affinity Partners, disclosed a $32 million investment in US defence contractor Arxis in an amended regulatory filing on November 5, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest as President Donald Trump's son-in-law works on diplomatic efforts involving conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners discloses stake in US military supplier. (AP) more less

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The investment involved 689,411 shares in Arxis, a Connecticut-based company that manufactures components for military equipment, including F-35 fighter jets, Navy destroyers, nuclear submarines and missile defence systems.

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An investigation by The Atlantic, published on November 18, reported that Affinity acquired the shares after Trump's 2024 election victory and Kushner's return to public service as a volunteer peace envoy.

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SEC filing reveals previously undisclosed investment

Affinity's November 5 amended Form 13F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed 689,411 Arxis shares valued at $31.8 million as of June 30, 2026. The firm's original August filing did not include the investment.

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{{^usCountry}} The amendment was submitted two days after the November 3 US midterm elections, The Atlantic reported. A subsequent November 16 filing listed the same shareholding at approximately $34 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The amendment was submitted two days after the November 3 US midterm elections, The Atlantic reported. A subsequent November 16 filing listed the same shareholding at approximately $34 million. {{/usCountry}}

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Arxis went public in April 2026 and comprises more than 30 aerospace and defence businesses. In its SEC-filed IPO prospectus, the company said defence and space spending accounted for around 47% of its $1.6 billion revenue in 2025.

Kushner's role raises conflict concerns

The investment has attracted scrutiny because Kushner has been involved in diplomatic efforts concerning Gaza, Iran and Ukraine while maintaining private business interests.

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Affinity Partners was founded by Kushner in 2021 and raised billions of dollars, including substantial investments from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

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The disclosure also follows questions about Affinity's investment in Israeli financial group Phoenix Financial. A CNN investigation published on October 1 found that Phoenix had stakes in nine Israeli defence contractors.

Kushner defended that investment, arguing that Affinity did not control Phoenix's investment decisions and did not directly own the defence contractors.

Arxis cites rising global defence spending

Arxis has identified ongoing international conflicts and geopolitical tensions as factors driving increased global defence investment. Its regulatory filings also highlight its exposure to US government spending and military programmes.

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According to The Atlantic, neither Kushner nor Affinity Partners responded to repeated requests for comment on the Arxis investment and the delayed disclosure.

The filings establish Affinity's shareholding and its subsequent disclosure but do not establish that Kushner influenced government decisions or that the investment involved wrongdoing.