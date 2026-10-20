Jay-Z reportedly set to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in Los Angeles: Here's all you need to know

Jay-Z has reportedly selected himself as the performer for the Super Bowl halftime show scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in February, Puck reported.

Jay-Z reportedly will perform at Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, in California. (REUTERS)

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The rapper, who serves as the decision-maker for Super Bowl halftime talent following Roc Nation's 2019 agreement with the NFL, has consistently represented a more compelling and inevitable choice compared to alternative candidates Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, both of whom were reportedly under consideration for the position, multiple sources confirmed to Puck.

Jay-Z could take the Super Bowl LXI halftime stage as headliner

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There was buzz about Miley following her recent performance at the Hollywood Bowl, with many observers interpreting the engagement as a preliminary audition preceding a potential Super Bowl announcement. Justin Bieber served as the headlining performer at Coachella, whereas Styles is scheduled to conclude the 2026 segment of his Together Together tour on December 13, with resumption planned for April 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} Jay-Z has not yet issued a public statement regarding this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jay-Z has not yet issued a public statement regarding this report. {{/usCountry}}

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Super Bowl LXI date and venue revealed

Jay-Z's last album drop was back in 2017 with 4:44, a record that achieved double-platinum status. Throughout his career, his several chart-dominating tracks have proven their staying power over the years.

Super Bowl LXI is set to take place on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium located in California.

Jay-Z's association with NFL

The prospect of Jay-Z serving as headliner holds particular importance due to his distinctive association with the National Football League. Upon the league's announcement of its collaboration with Roc Nation in 2019, the arrangement encompassed consultation regarding prominent musical performances alongside advancement of the NFL's community engagement efforts.

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Jay-Z has subsequently exercised considerable influence over the curation of one of the globe's most-viewed musical spectacles, despite having never personally performed as the halftime show's headliner. A 2027 performance would provide him the opportunity to present his extensive musical repertoire on the identical platform he has facilitated for other performers.