JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans’ 2026 midterm losses: ‘Our voters switched to Democrats’

US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the Iran war for the Republican Party’s losses in the 2026 US midterm elections, saying many voters who supported President Donald Trump in 2024 switched to Democratic candidates this time.

JD Vance blamed the Iran war for Republican midterm losses, saying voters who backed Trump in 2024 switched to Democrats in 2026. ((Photo by Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

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In a social media post on Wednesday, November 4, Vance said the conflict was the main reason behind the defeat and pointed out that Trump had also acknowledged its impact.

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“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote.

Deep Dive Why did JD Vance say Republicans lost the 2026 midterms? Vance blamed the Iran war, saying many people who voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 switched to Democratic candidates in 2026. He said voters had warned Republicans they were unhappy with the conflict. What concerns did voters raise with JD Vance besides the Iran war? Vance said voters also raised concerns about the cost of living and inflation, US foreign-policy priorities, and the US relationship with Israel. Some wanted the conflict to end and the administration to focus more on domestic issues. Could the Republican midterm losses affect the Iran war? The articles say the consequences are uncertain. Some Gulf governments believe the results could give Trump more reason to seek a peace deal and make another full-scale assault on Iran less likely.

He also said Republican voters were turning out in large numbers in several states, but that did not translate into votes for the party. According to him, many people who had backed Trump and Vance in the 2024 presidential election chose Democrats in 2026.

Track the live 2026 midterm elections here.

JD Vance says Trump supporters switched to Democrats over Iran war

Vance said Republicans had initially been hopeful about voter turnout, despite polls predicting strong Democratic performance. However, he argued that the party failed to recognise that some of its own supporters were unhappy with the administration.

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“And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up”, he wrote.

He then explained what went wrong.

“The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026”, he added.

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The vice president also referred to feedback from a pollster he respected, who had warned him that some Trump supporters were considering voting for Democrats.

According to Vance, voters raised four major concerns: the Iran war, the cost of living and inflation, America's foreign policy priorities and the US relationship with Israel.

He said ending the conflict and focusing more on domestic issues were among the demands coming from these voters.

Also Read: Vice President JD Vance highlights Trump administration batting for American workers, fighting visa fraud as nation votes in midterm elections

JD Vance responds to people who warned Republicans about Iran war

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Vance also acknowledged that some people had warned Republicans about the political consequences of the Iran war.

“To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so,” he wrote.

He urged those voters to support Republican candidates who shared their views.

His remarks came after Democrats made major gains in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing a setback to Trump's party. Vance's comments pointed to the Iran conflict as a key reason for the losses, particularly among voters who had previously supported the Republican ticket.