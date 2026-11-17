US Vice President JD Vance has promised that President Donald Trump will not allow the war with Iran to drag on for years, saying the administration has no intention of starting another “forever war.”

US Vice President JD Vance has said the Iran war will not become a “forever war.” (Matt Rourke/Pool AP via AP)

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Vance made the remarks in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, which aired on Monday night. His comments came as a third US aircraft carrier reached the Middle East, adding to the American military presence in the region.

What Vance said

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Vance told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that President Donald Trump would wrap up the war well before they both leave office.

"We told the American people we would do no more forever wars,” Vance said. “Yes, the president felt he had to destroy the nuclear program. And yes, the Iranian nuclear program is a threat to the United States of America,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said: “But we are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly even a two-year commitment - despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said: “But we are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly even a two-year commitment - despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever.” {{/usCountry}}

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As per The Independent, Vance said: “We’re not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn’t, and I have full confidence the president will get us out of this thing with great results”. He also told critics they “can attack me all they want.”

Also read: US intelligence suggests Iran planning to detonate ‘dirty bomb’ in Washington DC to target Trump officials: Report

The war so far

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According to the New York Post, Trump launched joint strikes with Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes hit Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities and much of its ballistic missile stockpile and drone capacity.

As per the report, Iran hit back with strikes on US military bases and other Gulf allies. It also caused trouble for commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. A US naval blockade has since allowed non-Iranian ships to pass through the route again. Around one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil flows through it.

Vance was the chief architect of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding with Iran in June 2026. The deal fell apart in July after Tehran broke a shaky cease-fire with more attacks on ships.

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Meanwhile, Trump has sent a third US aircraft carrier to the Middle East. As per The Independent, the USS Theodore Roosevelt reached the region on Monday with thousands of extra troops, while Trump weighs possible military action. It left San Diego in September and has joined the USS George HW Bush and the USS George Washington, along with smaller Navy ships.

For months Trump has gone back and forth between launching more attacks on Iran and saying the war was “effectively over.”

Also read: DHS chief Markwayne Mullin claims Iran sends daily threats, says Trump and family are ‘target number one’

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According to The Independent, Vance has tried to keep some distance from the unpopular war after what it called a disastrous Republican defeat in the midterms. He said the administration promised “no more forever wars.”

Vance wrote on X this month: “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay.” He added: “Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”