Jensen Huang disputed reports that Trump had influenced Nvidia's board to bring him back. He maintained that the directors had reviewed the facts and received assurances that his return did not pose a national security threat.

Jensen Huang admits violating Nvidia's code of conduct as his reinstatement faces scrutiny and government investigations. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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His remarks came a day after the board reinstated him as head of the chipmaker he co-founded around three decades ago. Huang had resigned earlier this month following revelations about extramarital relationships, including one involving an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

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However, Trump had publicly claimed credit for the decision. In an interview with CNBC, he acknowledged speaking to the board, saying, “I spoke to them, let me put it that way. And I convinced them.”

Huang also pushed back against reports describing him as an abusive boss. The New York Times reported that he apologized for his behaviour while disputing those accounts. He also rejected suggestions that his position at the company put him above its rules.

Nvidia previously stated that, following input from the US government, its board was confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk. The decision nevertheless drew criticism from lawmakers in both parties, who called for greater scrutiny.

Huang apologises to NVIDIA employees

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{{^usCountry}} Jensen Huang has apologized to employees for violating the company's code of conduct, admitting that his personal actions hurt his family and colleagues. During his first all-hands meeting since returning as CEO, he also revealed that he was undergoing therapy and rejected claims that President Donald Trump pressured the board to reinstate him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jensen Huang has apologized to employees for violating the company's code of conduct, admitting that his personal actions hurt his family and colleagues. During his first all-hands meeting since returning as CEO, he also revealed that he was undergoing therapy and rejected claims that President Donald Trump pressured the board to reinstate him. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday, Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes. According to The New York Times, which reviewed a livestream of the meeting, he told employees: “I made some terrible mistakes. I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you.”

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Also Read: Jensen Huang apologises to Nvidia staff at 'hardest company meeting', says he is attending daily therapy

Deep Dive Why did Jensen Huang resign from Nvidia before returning as CEO? Huang resigned after revelations about extramarital relationships and conduct that violated Nvidia’s code of conduct. Nvidia’s board later reinstated him after reviewing the facts. What did Jensen Huang say in his apology to Nvidia employees? Huang said he had made serious mistakes, been unfaithful to his wife and hurt his family and colleagues. He acknowledged that violating the company’s code of conduct was unacceptable and said he was sorry. Did Donald Trump pressure Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang? Huang rejected claims that Trump’s intervention drove his return, saying the board reviewed the facts and received assurances that his reinstatement posed no national security threat. Trump said he had spoken to the board and claimed he convinced it.

Huang also acknowledged that breaking the company's code of conduct was unacceptable. He reportedly told staff that he was in therapy and that the experience was helping him.

Nvidia faces investigations and investor concerns

The company's shares fell 5.9% on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains recorded after Huang's return was announced. Investors are continuing to assess the governance and political risks surrounding the decision.

Reuters reported that Nvidia and Huang are facing several state and federal investigations or reviews involving the FBI, the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's board is also examining potential foreign intelligence activity, national security concerns and export controls.

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Also Read: Trump says he is willing to pardon Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if necessary ahead of Congress testimony

Huang is scheduled to testify at a public Senate hearing on December 3. His upcoming appearance is expected to bring further attention to the circumstances surrounding his return.

Meanwhile, Trump told the New York Post that he would consider pardoning Huang if necessary, although he did not believe it would be required. He also floated the possibility of the US government taking an equity stake in Nvidia.