Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and former chief executive, is receiving support from some of the most influential figures in the technology industry as speculation grows about a possible return to the company’s top position.
Since stepping down on November 12 following allegations of personal relationships that sparked controversy, Huang has reportedly remained in contact with technology executives, investors and US President Donald Trump. Several prominent figures have offered encouragement, while Nvidia’s board has maintained that it has no current plans to reinstate him.
Donald Trump’s encouragement
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Trump has confirmed speaking with Huang multiple times since the allegations emerged. According to reports, the president encouraged him to stand his ground and fight to retain his leadership position. Trump also discussed the controversy surrounding Huang’s alleged relationship with a Chinese executive.
Also Read: Elon Musk warns Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang
Travis Kalanick: ‘Let’s fight’
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has emerged as one of Huang’s outspoken supporters. He reportedly offered to organise a demonstration outside Nvidia’s headquarters, bringing together employees, founders and business leaders to campaign for Huang’s return.{{/usCountry}}
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has emerged as one of Huang’s outspoken supporters. He reportedly offered to organise a demonstration outside Nvidia’s headquarters, bringing together employees, founders and business leaders to campaign for Huang’s return.{{/usCountry}}
Kalanick believes collective employee support could make a stronger statement than a petition.
Sam Altman and Greg Brockman offer support
Speaking around Microsoft Ignite and The New York Times DealBook Summit in mid-November 2026, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said it would be difficult to imagine the artificial intelligence industry without Huang. He said he wanted to give Huang the time and space to navigate the situation, adding that the final decision on his possible return rests with Nvidia’s board.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman also expressed personal support, saying he had contacted Huang to stand by him during a difficult period.
Satya Nadella gives him space
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that he had sent Huang a supportive message. However, he stressed that the decision about Nvidia’s leadership ultimately rests with the company’s board.
Gavin Baker urges healthier habits
Investor Gavin Baker has encouraged Huang to prioritise exercise, proper sleep and personal well-being. He believes the Nvidia founder still has significant contributions to make to America's technology sector and the global AI industry.
Despite the growing show of support, Huang’s potential comeback remains uncertain, with Nvidia’s board yet to indicate any change in its position.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.