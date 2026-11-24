Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang received a warm welcome from employees as he returned to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, November 23. Videos shared on social media showed staff members cheering and chanting his name as he arrived following the board's decision to reinstate him as CEO.

Jensen Huang welcomed by Nvidia employees. (Source: Breaking911/ X) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one video, employees can be heard shouting, “Jensen, Jensen, Jensen,' one was heard saying, " We love you, Jensen,” as Huang approaches. He responded by thanking them for giving him another opportunity and promised to improve his leadership.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"Thank you all for the second chances," Huang told the crowd. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang after accepting his resignation? Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to bring Huang back after discussions, saying it had confidence in his candour and ability to lead. The decision followed calls for his return and input from senior US government officials. How did Nvidia employees react when Jensen Huang returned to headquarters? Employees cheered and chanted “Jensen, Jensen, Jensen” as Huang arrived. He thanked them for giving him another chance and said he would be a better CEO. Have the allegations and national security concerns about Huang been resolved? No. Nvidia said its review of the allegations would continue, and the article noted that political questions about his return remained unresolved.

{{^usCountry}} His return came just 11 days after Nvidia accepted his resignation as CEO, president and board member. The board later reversed that decision and voted unanimously to bring him back following discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His return came just 11 days after Nvidia accepted his resignation as CEO, president and board member. The board later reversed that decision and voted unanimously to bring him back following discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Nvidia board bypassed senior leadership in decision to reinstate Jensen Huang: Report

Donald Trump backs Jensen Huang's return

President Donald Trump also welcomed the decision and expressed support for the Nvidia co-founder. Speaking to CNBC, Trump described Huang as a brilliant person and said he wanted him on the side of the United States.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump had previously urged Nvidia to bring Huang back, arguing that his leadership was important to the company and the country's position in the artificial intelligence industry. He also praised the board after it announced the decision.

However, the reinstatement has not received universal support. Some political figures have questioned whether Nvidia made the right decision while concerns surrounding the allegations against Huang remain under review.

Also Read: Jensen Huang has 'worked it out' with wife Lori Huang after fallout over Alice Huang affair, Trump claims

Hakeem Jeffries questions Nvidia board's decision

Democratic House leader-designate Hakeem Jeffries criticised the board's move, calling it "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible." He also indicated that Congress would continue examining the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jeffries promised a "swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation" into alleged business misconduct involving Nvidia and what he described as an abuse of power by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce.

Nvidia has maintained that Huang's return does not create a national security risk. The company has also indicated that its review of the allegations will continue and that it plans to appoint a new compliance officer.

The videos from Nvidia headquarters captured the positive response from employees, while the political reaction showed that questions surrounding Huang's return remain unresolved.