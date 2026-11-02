Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's Secretary of State running for Governor in 2026 midterm elections

Michigan's 2026 governor's race has placed Jocelyn Benson in a familiar position of defending the mechanisms of American democracy while advancing her argument that she can manage the state itself. The 48-year-old democrat has spent most of her professional life in election law and civil rights, but her campaign is focused on issues far removed from the ballot on affordability, jobs, healthcare, education, housing and Michigan's place in an increasingly tech-driven economy.

Who is Jocelyn Benson and what are her promises?

Michigan Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson is seeking to succeed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The daughter of two special education teachers, Benson grew up in a middle-class household before studying at Wellesley College, Oxford and Harvard Law School. She went on to become a civil-rights lawyer and, at 35, became dean of Wayne State University Law School, making her the youngest woman to lead an accredited U.S. law school at the time.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

She was elected Michigan secretary of state in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. Beyond politics, Benson is married to Ryan Friedrichs, a U.S. Army veteran, and they have a son. She has been active in advocating for military spouses. There is no reliable, authoritative single figure for her net worth, public disclosures give her financial ranges, rather than an audited number.

Deep Dive What are Jocelyn Benson’s main promises in the 2026 Michigan governor’s race? Benson says she would focus on the cost of living, including housing, childcare, healthcare and energy. She also wants economic incentives tied to job creation, higher wages and stronger domestic industries. Why does Jocelyn Benson oppose tariffs affecting Michigan? Benson has warned that tariffs could raise costs and disrupt automotive and manufacturing supply chains. She points to Michigan’s close economic ties with Canada. What safeguards does Jocelyn Benson want for data centre projects? She has called for stronger protections for electricity and water use, environmental impacts and local hiring. She has also supported pausing projects when adequate protections are not in place.

Also Read | Amy Acton bets on her experience as state's health director in Ohio Governor race against Vivek Ramaswamy us midterms

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As governor, Benson has promised to focus on the cost of living, including housing, childcare, healthcare and energy. She wants economic development incentives tied to actual job creation and has argued that Michigan needs higher wages and stronger domestic industries. Her approach to tariffs is notably critical of the Trump administration. Because Michigan's economy is closely linked to Canada, she has warned of tariffs raising costs and affecting automotive and manufacturing supply chains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As governor, Benson has promised to focus on the cost of living, including housing, childcare, healthcare and energy. She wants economic development incentives tied to actual job creation and has argued that Michigan needs higher wages and stronger domestic industries. Her approach to tariffs is notably critical of the Trump administration. Because Michigan's economy is closely linked to Canada, she has warned of tariffs raising costs and affecting automotive and manufacturing supply chains. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | US midterms: What’s at stake for Donald Trump and the 2028 hopefuls

Technology is another growing area for Benson. She promotes responsible AI development and wants more transparency around AI-generated political advertising. On data centres, however, she has called for stronger safeguards, particularly around electricity, water, environmental impact and local hiring and has supported pausing projects where there are not yet adequate protections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That position has sparked an uncomfortable political issue of its own. Friedrichs has worked for Related Companies, which was involved in a proposed data centre project in Saline Township. Republicans and other critics have questioned if that connection creates a conflict of interest. Benson has dismissed the suggestion that her family has profited from data centres, while Friedrichs withdrew from Michigan projects.

Her criticism of the Iran war has focused on its effects at home: fuel prices and household costs while attacking John James for supporting the Trump administration's Iran policy. The broader picture of Benson's campaign is one of a democrat trying to move from defending Michigan's elections to facing the economic pressures against its families.