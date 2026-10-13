Ranjeev Puri eyes to be Michigan's first Indian-American House Speaker. Who is he?

Indian-origin Michigan lawmaker Ranjeev Puri is aiming to make history by becoming the first Indian-American to serve as Speaker of a state House in the United States. His bid depends on Democrats regaining control of the Michigan House of Representatives in the November 3 elections. Ranjeev Puri, 42, currently serves as the Michigan House Democratic Leader and has already broken barriers in the state’s political history. (Ranjeev Puri | Facebook)

Puri, 42, currently serves as the Michigan House Democratic Leader and has already broken barriers in the state’s political history. He became the first Sikh-American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020 and was later chosen by colleagues to lead the Democratic caucus.

Michigan currently has a Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, but Republicans control the state House, with Matt Hall serving as Speaker. Democrats are hoping to win enough seats in the upcoming election to take control of the 110-member chamber and potentially elevate Puri to the top leadership position.

“Michigan Dems are on the move. We are about to flip the state house and make Ranjeev Puri THE FIRST Indian American State House Speaker in the country,” Representative Haley Stevens said while campaigning for Democrats in the state.

Puri is running against Republican candidate Allison Kay Fuller in the November election.

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Who is Ranjeev Puri? Puri was born to Punjabi immigrants and grew up with values centred around service, opportunity and community involvement. His political journey began before holding elected office when he worked on former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

According to his profile with Future Caucus, Puri said his campaign work with Obama inspired him to create change in his own community. He later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and returned to Michigan, where he worked in the automotive industry.

Before entering the legislature, Puri worked on business and technology initiatives in

Michigan’s automotive sector, one of the state’s largest industries.

He won election to the Michigan House in 2020 and became the first person of color to represent his district and the first Sikh-American legislator in Michigan history. He later rose through Democratic leadership ranks, serving as majority whip before becoming House Democratic Leader in 2025.

As a lawmaker, Puri has focused on issues like gun safety, infrastructure and economic development. Following the 2023 Michigan State University shooting, he had also helped lead efforts on firearm safety legislation.

He also played a role in shaping Michigan’s transportation budget. As chair of the Transportation Subcommittee on Appropriations, Puri helped develop the state’s $6.6 billion Michigan Department of Transportation budget for fiscal year 2024.

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A potential milestone for Indian-American representation Puri’s possible elevation would mark another milestone for Indian-American representation in American politics.

According to the Indian American Voter Atlas, Michigan has more than 127,000 residents of Indian origin, representing about 1.27% of the state’s population.

Several Indian-origin politicians have gained national prominence in recent years like former presidential candidate Nikki Haley. However, no Indian-American has previously served as Speaker of a state House.

Puri has received national recognition for his leadership and has been named the of State Governments’ “20 Under 40” Leadership Award Class of 2023 and receiving the MIRS Legislator of the Year Award in 2024, according to Future Caucus.

Outside politics, Puri remains involved with community organisations and nonprofit groups. He lives in Canton, Michigan, with his wife and their three sons.