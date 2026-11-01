Trump administration mocks detained migrants in Halloween videos featuring ICE arrests

It starts with a sequence of horror movie icons before shifting to images of arrests and migrants in detention, with captions such as "this guy was wanted for homicide."

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has led a mass deportation drive against undocumented migrants, posted a one-minute video on X to the tune of Michael Jackson's hit song "Thriller."

President Donald Trump 's administration marked Halloween on Saturday with violent videos celebrating its detention of migrants and the killing of foreign "enemies" by the US military.

"Haunting the enemies of America," announced the Defense Department on X above a short, monochrome video that blends scenes of missile launches and troops in action with clips of Trump vowing to kill drug traffickers and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledging to kill anyone who kills Americans.

The FBI, meanwhile, published an animated video with a caricature of its director, Kash Patel, that sets lyrics to the tune of "Thriller" to highlight statistics about what it called a drop in crime.

Also Read: Judge dismisses Trump's $20 billion defamation lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter

The White House and Trump himself regularly post provocative content on social media to troll opponents and stoke outrage from critics.

Such videos, particularly those about the targeting of undocumented immigrants, have been widely denounced as degrading and racist.

cha/vla/msp/dw