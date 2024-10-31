Menu Explore
Joe Biden bites babies during Halloween event at White House

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 31, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Around the same time, Donald Trump rode in a MAGA garbage truck, wearing an orange safety vest.

Joe Biden playfully bit two babies visiting the White House for a trick-or-treat Halloween event on Wednesday evening. The US president was photographed biting the leg of an infant dressed as a chicken while the theme song of Jaws played in the background, reported the New York Post.

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden jokingly bites a baby dressed as a chicken as he hosts a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by Tierney CROSS / AFP)(AFP)
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden jokingly bites a baby dressed as a chicken as he hosts a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by Tierney CROSS / AFP)(AFP)

Biden pretends to chomp on baby's leg during Halloween event at White House

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief had an awkwardly playful interaction with babies dressed in Halloween costumes as they were carried by their mothers. One of the babies, dressed up as a chicken, appeared to giggle as Biden pretended to nibble on their thigh. The mother of the child did not appear to mind the interaction as she had a brief chat with Biden.

Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US Election

Around the same time, Donald Trump rode in a MAGA garbage truck, wearing an orange safety vest. “How do you like my garbage truck?” the former president asked reporters. “This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden,” he added. The Republican presidential candidate's stunt came after the US president called his supporters “garbage.”

Netizens were left stunned by the two contrasting events that happened on Wednesday. Right-wing commentator Nick Sorter took to X, formerly Twitter to express his shock over Biden's actions during the White House Halloween event. “President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party. WTF IS THIS TIMELINE?” he tweeted.

HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

Steve Krakauer, who works on the Megyn Kelly show, wrote, ““Joe Biden bites a baby” And 2024 is complete…” Several others shared their reaction to the president's playful act, with one quipping, “Remember when Joe Biden’s dog Major bit people at the White House at least 24 times. Maybe he learned it from his owner,” per the outlet.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
