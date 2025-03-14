John Feinstein family: All about wife Christine and children

John Feinstein, the renowned sports columnist and author, died on Thursday in McLean, Virginia, at the age of 69, his brother confirmed to The Washington Post. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Feinstein is survived by his wife, Christine Feinstein, a former book editor whom he married in 2010. The couple has a daughter, Jane. He is also survived by two children from a previous marriage: a son named Danny and a daughter named Brigid. Sports columnist and author John Feinstein died at the age of 69.(X/ John Feinstein)

Who was John Feinstein?

John Feinstein was a distinguished journalist and author, best known for his work as a full-time reporter for The Washington Post from 1977 to 1991. He also contributed as a commentator for major outlets like NPR, ESPN, and the Golf Channel. While he became widely recognized for his coverage of college basketball, Feinstein also covered a variety of sports, including golf, college football, and the Olympics.

After leaving The Post, Feinstein continued his work as a contributing columnist and hosted satellite radio programs on SiriusXM. He remained active in journalism until his passing, covering the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Washington just this week.

Feinstein was a prolific author, writing 48 books, 23 of which made it to The New York Times bestseller list. His debut book, ‘A Season on the Brink’, which chronicled the 1985-86 Indiana University basketball season, spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Times bestseller list.

Tributes -

Following his death, fans and colleagues flooded X (formerly Twitter) with tributes honoring his legacy.

“RIP John Feinstein. He'll always take up plenty of space on my bookshelves,” one person wrote.

Another expressed, “RIP John Feinstein. Good man. Great reporter/storyteller. Keen eye. Could get close to subjects while remaining fearlessly objective. Nobody worked harder. Nobody was more productive.”

A third person wrote, “John Feinstein was your favorite sports writer’s favorite sports writer. No matter your opinion of him, his politics, or views, it was undeniable that he was the most gifted sports writer of the last 50 years.”