John J Griffin, 16-year-old Bend, Oregon school shooting suspect, used mother's gun to kill 4

John J Griffin, a 16-year-old from Bend, Oregon, was identified as the suspect in Thursday's shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School that killed four and injured two critically.

Flowers are placed beside a sign at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon on Friday, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

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John J. Griffin, who was shot dead by a bystander, was identified by NBC News citing three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. Per NBC News, the shotgun that Griffin used for the shooting was purchased by his mother around the 16-year-old's birthday in August.

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John J. Griffin's link to Silver Rail Elementary school is unclear as the investigation into the shooting continues. Griffin used a pump-action shotgun and opened fire around 12:30pm PDT Thursday. Three children - a five-year-old, an eight-year-old and an 11-year-old were killed. A seven-year-old student and a teacher were critically injured.

The bystander who fatally shot John J. Griffin was identified as Kaylub Giamanco. Giamanco, a carpenter, has two daughters who attend Silver Rail Elementary School. His identity was confirmed by his brother, Kyle Giamanco, to NBC News.

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