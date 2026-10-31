Ohio Senator Jon Husted's football record has come into focus after President Donald Trump again brought up his backside, while addressing a midterm rally in Florida on October 30.

Republican Senator from Ohio Jon Husted's physique has become a talking point for President Donald Trump. (Getty Images via AFP)

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“I looked at his a** and it was all muscle. I looked up and down his legs—very powerful,” Trump said.

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Trump has brought up the 59-year-old's posterior on more than one occasion. It has almost become a talking point for the Trump administration, given that Vice President JD Vance responded to a question about cost of living going up by bringing Husted's body into focus. Vance even said he was jealous Trump never said anything positive about the VP's backside.

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Deep Dive What was Jon Husted’s college football record? The article says Husted played football for the Division III Dayton Flyers. It does not provide his individual statistics or a win-loss record. What did Donald Trump say about Jon Husted at the Florida rally? At an October 30 midterm rally, Trump praised Husted’s physique, saying his backside was “all muscle” and describing his legs as powerful. How did people react to Trump’s comments about Jon Husted? Some questioned why Trump was discussing Husted’s body at a Florida rally, while others said he was overstating Husted’s football career.

{{^usCountry}} Even Dr Mehmet Oz, CDC head, said on October 28, that he too played football like Husted, though “not at his level”, but had “never gotten the compliments that he's received from the president." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even Dr Mehmet Oz, CDC head, said on October 28, that he too played football like Husted, though “not at his level”, but had “never gotten the compliments that he's received from the president." {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's comments have gained a fair amount of scrutiny online, with some wondering why the president would bring up the Ohio Senator's posterior while addressing crowds in Florida. Others also felt that Trump was touting Husted's football career more than what it actually was.

Reactions to Trump's comments about Husted

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One person wrote, “Trump is once again regaling a final weekend rally crowd with…a detailed description of Jon Husted’s body. This time in Florida, a state that is not Ohio.”

Meanwhile, others felt Trump was going a bit overboard with the praise. “Jon Husted hasn't been in college for the past 37 years! His a** isn't exactly that of a college football player today!,” one wrote. Another said, “Wait. Is Jon Husted running to be on the Ohio football team. And his great ass is what qualifies him?”.

Yet another added, “Jon Husted played football for the Division III Dayton Flyers. Trump acts like his a** won the Heisman Trophy.”

Jon Husted's football career in focus

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As per Dayton’s 2026 football history guide Husted is ranked third for career interceptions, with 17 from 1986 to 1989. Mark Kasmer leads with 21, followed by Doug Zimmer with 20. A separate single-season table shows Kasmer has the record of 11 interceptions made in 2002.

Husted reportedly had a successful college career with Dayton says he earned All-American honours as a cornerback and kick returner. The Ohio Senator was a starter on its 1989 NCAA Division III national championship team.

Husted's former high school in Montpelier described him in its 2023 Hall of Fame programme as a third-team All-American defensive back. He arrived at Dayton as the last running back on the depth chart. After his first season, Husted moved from running back to defensive back after his coach suggested it.