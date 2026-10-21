Jon Husted, the former lieutenant governor facing a key Senate battle against Sherrod Brown

Jon Allen Husted is back in the spotlight as he competes with Democrat Sherrod Brown in order to retain his Ohio Senate seat. He was appointed as a senator in January 2025 to fill a vacant seat after JD Vance became vice president. Husted has recently focused on issues including jobs, immigration, energy costs, AI data centers and border security. Jon Husted's personal life has come into focus as he faces Democrat Sherrod Brown in the senatorial race in Ohio. (Facebook/Jon Husted for Senate)

Having spent more than two decades in Ohio state politics, Husted was first elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2000. He then represented the 6th district in the Ohio Senate from 2009 to 2011 and went on to serve as the Ohio secretary of state from 2011 to 2019. Husted became Ohio’s lieutenant governor in January 2019, along with Governor Mike DeWine. He is now running to retain his seat as a senator.

Husted's early years Born in 1967, he spent some early days of his life in foster care before being adopted by Jim and Judy Husted. Oldest of three children, Husted was raised in Williams County in northwest Ohio.

He graduated from Montpelier High School and earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from the University of Dayton. After completing his education, he served as vice president for economic development at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce in the Miami Valley.

The 59-year-old Husted is married to Tina Husted. The couple has three children named Alex, Kylie and Katie. They also have a granddaughter named Mae who was born in 2023 to his son Alex. Husted along with his family currently lives in Columbus, Ohio.

Key issues and campaign priorities A member of the Republican Party, Husted sponsored the Ratepayer Protection Act which aims to prevent consumers from bearing additional electricity and infrastructure costs due to large AI and cryptocurrency data centers. The legislation passed the House but was later blocked in the Senate. Husted has also introduced the Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernization Act which proposes changes to H-1B wage requirements and aims to prevent companies from replacing American workers with lower cost foreign labor.

He also has a history of backing bipartisan measures on issues including human trafficking, housing and poverty. He partnered with Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin on legislation aimed at training Labor Department inspectors to identify workplace human trafficking. He also worked closely with Senator Michael Bennet to introduce the First-Time Homebuyer Empowerment Act which would allow certain unused 529 college savings to be transferred tax free for a first home down payment. His campaign now focuses on defending his Senate seat.