Jonathan Alan Lefman: Massachusetts family man convicted of abusive sexual contact with minor on flight

A Massachusetts man has been convicted of repeatedly sexually touching a 17-year-old female passenger aboard a JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico to Boston in August 2024, with a federal jury finding him guilty after a three-day trial.

Massachusetts family man convicted of abusive sexual contact with minor on flight. (Representational image) (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jonathan Alan Lefman, 48, of Newton, Massachusetts, was convicted on October 16 of one count of abusive sexual contact within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the US Department of Justice said on October 22. He was travelling with his wife and four children when the incident occurred, according to prosecutors.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

US District Court Judge Julia E. Kobick has scheduled Lefman's sentencing for January 12, 2027. The offence carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, up to five years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

How the incident unfolded aboard the JetBlue flight

According to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the incident took place on August 30, 2024, during a JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Boston.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: US issues travel alert ahead of Steelers vs Saints Paris NFL game as protests rock France {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: US issues travel alert ahead of Steelers vs Saints Paris NFL game as protests rock France {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Prosecutors said Lefman repeatedly reached between the back and bottom of the seat directly in front of him, where the teenager was sitting, and touched her buttocks without her consent. The conduct allegedly continued during the flight and while passengers were waiting to leave the aircraft after it landed in Boston.

On one occasion, the teenager saw Lefman's reflection leaning between the seats on the seatback monitor in front of her, according to the Justice Department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During another incident, she used her mobile phone camera to record a video showing Lefman's fingers protruding between the back and bottom of her seat. After leaving the aircraft, she also recorded a video of him on the jet bridge.

The teenager's adult female family member, who had been travelling in a different row, subsequently reported the conduct to a JetBlue supervisor and confronted Lefman, showing the video as evidence, prosecutors said.

US officials praise victim's courage

US Attorney Leah B. Foley said the verdict held Lefman accountable for repeatedly sexually abusing a minor who was trying to travel safely aboard a commercial flight.

Also Read: US visa bulletin November 2026: Latest update brings selective progress for Indian green card applicants

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“No one should have to fear being sexually assaulted, whether in the air or on the ground,” Foley said in a statement released by the Justice Department.

Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Division, also praised the teenager's courage in reporting the incident and helping bring the case to trial.

The investigation involved the FBI and Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the Boston Police Department. Assistant US Attorneys Elianna J. Nuzum and Julissa Walsh prosecuted the case.

Sentencing scheduled for January 2027

Lefman was arrested and charged in February 2025 before a federal grand jury indicted him in March that year. His conviction followed the jury trial concluded on October 16, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 12, 2027. The judge will determine the sentence based on federal sentencing guidelines and the applicable statutes.

The conviction underscores the federal government's authority to prosecute qualifying sexual offences committed aboard commercial aircraft operating within US jurisdiction.