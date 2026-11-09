Jordon Hudson sues Massachusetts rental property owners over shirtless Bill Belichick video

Jordon Hudson, the reported former girlfriend of legendary football coach Bill Belichick, has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a Massachusetts rental property over a controversial Ring doorbell video that went viral in 2023.

Jordon Hudson alleges that rental property owners shared footage of Bill Belichick leaving an Airbnb without a shirt, despite her requests to delete it. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The 25-year-old former Bridgewater State University cheerleader is accusing property owners Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan of invasion of privacy and breach of contract. Hudson alleges that the footage, which showed Belichick leaving the Airbnb without a shirt, was shared without her consent, bringing unwanted attention to her personal life and damaging her reputation.

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According to Page Six, Hudson filed the lawsuit on Friday, November 6, seeking financial compensation, legal fees, and an order preventing the defendants from disclosing further private information about her.

Jordon Hudson claims property owner shared the video without consent

The lawsuit concerns a four-night stay Hudson and Belichick reportedly had at a rental property in Winthrop, Massachusetts, in June 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} According to court documents cited by Page Six, McDevitt allegedly sent Hudson the Ring camera footage on the final evening of their stay. The accompanying message suggested that the property owner was aware of the identity of her high-profile guest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to court documents cited by Page Six, McDevitt allegedly sent Hudson the Ring camera footage on the final evening of their stay. The accompanying message suggested that the property owner was aware of the identity of her high-profile guest. {{/usCountry}}

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"I’m a huge cowboys fan, but don’t live under a rock! Wishing you the best! Please don’t forget to leave the parking pass," the owner allegedly wrote.

In another message, McDevitt reportedly made a further reference to Belichick, saying, "It's clear who is in the video.... I'll leave it at that."

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Hudson claims she repeatedly requested that the footage be deleted, expressing concerns about the privacy of the recording and the potential consequences of its release.

Viral footage sparked widespread attention

Despite Hudson's alleged requests, the video reportedly surfaced publicly around five months after the couple's stay.

The footage quickly attracted widespread attention, particularly because it appeared to confirm speculation about Belichick's personal relationship with Hudson, who is significantly younger than the former NFL coach.

Hudson alleges that the property owners subsequently shared the recording with journalist Pablo Torres, along with additional details about her stay at the property.

She claims that the disclosure exposed her private relationship before she and Belichick were prepared to make it public, leaving her facing unwanted media attention and public humiliation.

Jordon Hudson seeks damages and legal protection

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In her legal filing, Hudson reportedly claims that the property owners acknowledged distributing the footage to multiple people.

She argues that the alleged actions violated her privacy and breached the obligations associated with her rental agreement.

Hudson is seeking damages and reimbursement of attorney fees. She is also asking the court to prevent McDevitt and Nolan from disclosing any additional personal information concerning her.

Apart from the lawsuit, Hudson has reportedly raised the matter with Airbnb. Following her complaint, the rental property's listing was removed from the platform.

Lawsuit comes amid reports of Hudson and Belichick's split

The legal battle arrives amid reports that Hudson and Belichick have quietly ended their relationship several months ago.

However, Hudson has continued to make appearances at University of North Carolina football games, where Belichick currently serves as the head football coach.

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While their reported breakup has attracted attention, the dispute over the 2023 Ring camera footage has now brought their previously private relationship back into the spotlight.