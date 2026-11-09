Russell Brand, wife Laura Gallacher share emotional moment during sentencing hearing: ‘Total devastation’
Laura Gallacher attended UK comedian Russell Brand’s sentencing hearing, offering him support as he spoke with her and family members in court.
UK comedian Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, was present in court to support her husband as he appeared for his sentencing hearing. She was also seen giving supporters a thumbs-up while arriving at the court.
Brand, dressed in a dark grey suit paired with a black waistcoat and white shirt, entered the courtroom accompanied by two prison officers. He smiled as he was escorted to the dock before immediately looking towards his wife.
The comedian asked her, "Are you OK?" to which Laura responded with a smile and a nod.
Brand then reassured her, saying: "It'll be OK, I don't know how, but it will."
He then turned his attention towards family members and friends seated in the public gallery, looking at them for an extended moment.
Russell Brand's family struggling to explain conviction to children
During the hearing, Brand's legal representative spoke about the emotional toll the case had taken on his family, particularly their children.
He told the court: "Words are completely inadequate… to convey the total devastation she's experiencing."
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Brand further explained that the family was struggling to find a way to discuss the situation with their 10-year-old child and explain the consequences of Brand's actions.
"They are wrestling with how to explain to a child who's just turned 10 what has just happened here and the consequences of this conduct to totally innocent people who have been caught up in it," he said.
Meanwhile, Brand and his wife continued exchanging glances and nods as the judge explained the proceedings. A member of Brand's entourage was also seen holding a Bible, with several passages marked.
Laura Gallacher watches as victims describe their experiences
Laura, who shares three children with Brand, attended the hearing alongside a friend. Her appearance came after the comedian was convicted of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women during the peak of his showbusiness career.
During the proceedings, she was seen shaking her head as the victims spoke about the lasting consequences of the offences.
The women described experiencing fear and psychological distress, including feeling traumatised when they encountered Brand's image on television in the years following the incidents. However, Brand has denied all the allegations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More