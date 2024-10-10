Russell Brand's bizarre claim to have ‘found God’ in Hurricane Milton leaves netizens angry: ‘What a fraud’

Russell Brand claimed that he discovered God in the middle of the crazy storm as Hurricane Milton has caused widespread damage and massive power outages in US. Russel Brand, the British comedian-turned-podcaster, shared a bizarre post on X with a caption -- “From the edge of the hurricane. Finding God in the storm.”

“In the middle of this crazy storm, [it is] worth thinking how the metaphor of the storm affects us all,” he stated in the clip from Miami, which was not in Milton's path.

The 49-year-old starts babbling as he strolls down a dimly lit street, trying to connect the storm to his new self-proclaimed Christian faith.

“Like animals, I think we can feel something unusual is happening. The storm, I suppose, is a demonstration of the almighty power that is beyond our control. As a metaphor, it helps me to understand that I must listen and watch for Christ.”

In keeping with his social media speech, Brand characterised the storm as evidence of God's power.

Brand has made several posts since December 2023, stressing on how his relationship with Christianity is blossoming.

Russel Brand's post fumes netizens

Reacting to his post, some netizens expressed rage, with one saying, “Please stop. What a fraud.”

“Please refrain from more sexual abuse while on your path to winning an Oscar for your role as a Christian,” another fumed.

“Gonna pray for the people you sexually assaulted or nah?” a third user reacted.

A fourth one chimed in, “Prayers for you and all of the people of Florida.”

Brand faces accusation of rape and assault

Following a collaborative investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches program last year, Brand faced accusations of rape, assault, and emotional abuse.

He has vehemently refuted every allegation regarding his deeds, which are said to have occurred at the height of his popularity between 2006 and 2013.

At least two pensioners were killed after 27 tornadoes hit Florida on Wednesday.

The worst-hit areas of Florida are on the west coast, where gusts of up to 120 mph and catastrophic storm surges have affected Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers.

Later, the storm headed east, tearing over central and eastern Florida on its way to Orlando, where flash flood alerts were in effect. Miami, south Florida, where Brand claimed to be residing, has not affected much.