Lionel Messi comes up with perfect reply to Inter Miami's Supporters' Shield win, receives special message from Beckham

Lionel Messi was at his spectacular best as Inter Miami sealed a 3-2 win vs Columbus Crew to clinch the Supporters' Shield, on Wednesday. Messi silenced the home crowd with a brace in the 45th-minute and fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to give his side a comfortable 2-0 lead. Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring his second goal against the Columbus Crew.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

But the hosts bounced back to make it 2-1 in the 46th-minute via Diego Rossi. Then Luis Suarez made it 3-1 for Miami in the 48th-minute. Cucho Hernandez converted a penalty in the 61st-minute to reduce the lead to 3-2, and then two minutes later Columbus defender Rudy Camacho was sent off due to a second yellow card.

After the win, Miami co-owner David Beckham, who is also a good friend of the Argentine star, had a special message for Messi and Co. Taking to Instagram, he posted a celebratory photo and wrote, “So proud to see our players lift the Supporters Shield after a great win in Columbus. Another amazing achievement in the history of this football club and so happy to bring this trophy to the best fans in the League. Now we go again and onto the next one.”

Messi once again hogged the spotlight as he broke the deadlock with a short chip, and then scored again with a brilliant 24-yard free kick, making it his 17th goal in 17 MLS games. Speaking after the match, Messi said, "I'm happy. Happy for this group."

"The idea was clear from the beginning: to be protagonists, to want to control possession, and to challenge opponents through our style of play. Then key players arrived, which made the team grow even more in terms of gameplay, personality and competitiveness.

"I believe surpassing the points record is secondary. While we have a nice opportunity to make history in that regard as well, I think it matters less," he added.