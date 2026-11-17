Former three-division world boxing champion Jorge Luis Linares Palencia has been taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is being held at the El Paso Processing Center in Texas.

Jorge Linares, who retired in 2023 with 47 wins and world titles in three divisions, says he is being held at an ICE processing center in Texas. (NBA boxing)

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The Venezuelan boxer, popularly known as the 'Golden Boy', disclosed his detention through a post on social media platform X, describing the situation as “madness”.

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The 41-year-old, who has spent several years living in the United States, has yet to receive any publicly confirmed update regarding his immigration case or possible court proceedings.

Jorge Luis Linares breaks silence on his detention

Linares personally revealed that he was in ICE custody, posting a brief but striking message on X.

“ICE has me in El Paso, Texas. What madness,” the former champion wrote.

His announcement quickly drew attention from the boxing community, with supporters and prominent figures in the sport expressing concern over his situation.

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{{^usCountry}} WBA President Gilberto J Mendoza also confirmed the development, revealing that he was in contact with Linares' family and that immigration lawyers were working on the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} WBA President Gilberto J Mendoza also confirmed the development, revealing that he was in contact with Linares' family and that immigration lawyers were working on the case. {{/usCountry}}

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“I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody.

“Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family.

“As WBA President, I will always support our champions, in and out of the ring. Stay strong, Jorge,” Mendoza stated.

US authorities have not yet publicly provided further details about the circumstances surrounding Linares' detention or any scheduled immigration hearings.

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A distinguished career across three weight divisions

Linares built an impressive reputation during his professional boxing career, capturing world championships in three different weight categories.

He finished his career with an outstanding record of 47 victories and nine defeats before announcing his retirement in 2023.

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His professional journey began in Japan in December 2002, where he made an immediate impression by stopping his opponent in the opening round.

The Venezuelan fighter made his American debut in 2007 against Óscar Larios. His victory in that contest earned him his first world championship, in the featherweight division.

He added another world title to his collection in 2008, although his reign was short-lived. Later that year, he suffered a shock first-round knockout defeat against Juan Carlos Salgado.

From career setbacks to lightweight glory

Despite the disappointment, Linares rebuilt his career and eventually established himself among the leading fighters in the lightweight division.

His comeback reached a major milestone in 2014 when he knocked out Javier Prieto to secure a world championship in his third weight class.

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He also became a familiar name among British boxing fans after recording notable victories over Kevin Mitchell and Anthony Crolla in the United Kingdom.

One of the defining moments of his later career came in 2018, when he faced Ukrainian star Vasiliy Lomachenko.

While Linares ultimately lost the contest, he gave Lomachenko a difficult challenge. The Ukrainian suffered a shoulder dislocation during the fight and subsequently required specialist medical treatment.

Retirement after facing boxing's elite

As his career progressed, Linares continued competing against some of the sport's biggest names. However, a series of difficult defeats towards the latter stages of his professional journey eventually brought his time in the ring to an end.

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He officially retired from professional boxing in 2023, leaving behind a legacy that included 47 wins, nine losses and world titles across three divisions.