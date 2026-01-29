Gervonta Davis arrested after a two-week manhunt: Here's how much WBA champion's bond set at

Boxing star Gervonta Davis has been arrested after authorities spent nearly two weeks searching for him. The Baltimore native was arrested following the issuance of a warrant on January 14, which stemmed from allegations including battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

Also Read: SSI payments: Will February 2026 checks arrive early? See full schedule of the year

Gervonta Davis arrested after two weeks of manhunt The charges stem from an alleged domestic violence incident in October 2025 that derailed his planned bout with Jake Paul. Miami Gardens police, working alongside US Marshals, launched an extensive effort to locate the southpaw and ultimately arrested the 31-year-old on Wednesday, as reported by The US Sun.

Details of Davis' arrest have not yet been released, though his bond has been set at $16,000.

Davis' latest legal trouble is tied to an alleged encounter involving a woman he previously dated at a strip club in Miami Gardens. According to her account, an argument broke out before the situation escalated, with the woman alleging he struck her on the back of the head and later slapped her. She also claimed that Davis “forcefully escorted” her out of the venue, down a stairway, and into a parking garage.

The woman alleged that Davis let go of her once they reached the parking lot, at which point she sought assistance from co-workers. Two days later, she reported the incident in which she suffered minor injuries. Police said that they possess video evidence that "corroborates key elements of the victim’s statements.”

The complaint from Davis' alleged victim outlines at least four prior incidents with the boxer, including two occasions where she claims he threatened to take her life.

Also Read: Brooklyn synagogue car attack: Dramatic moment suspect is arrested as he declares, ‘I dunno, it slipped’ | Video

Davis' previous legal troubles Davis has a history of legal troubles. He was previously arrested in 2025 for allegedly assaulting another ex-girlfriend in Doral on Fathers' Day, though the charges were later dropped after the victim and her mother ceased cooperating with authorities.

In 2020, Davis faced scrutiny for forcibly grabbing the mother of his child during a charity basketballgame, an incident that prompted him to turm himself in after video footage circulated online, as reported by The US Sun.

In 2023, he faced battery charges after being accused of slapping a woman, but prosecutors dropped the case when the alleged victim chose not to pursue it. Neither Davis nor is legal team has commented on his most recent arrest.