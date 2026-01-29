SSI payments: Will February 2026 checks arrive early? See full schedule of the year

Supplemental Securiy Income (SSI), managed by the Social Security Administration, offers financial assistance to Americans with limited income or resources. This includes adults aged 65 and older, individuals who are blind, and those with qualifying disabilities. Children with certain disabilities are also eligible for the program. According to the SSA, nearly 7.4 million people currently receive monthly SSI payments, as reported by USA Today. February payments will be issued early on January 30, 2026, due to the first falling on a weekend. (Representative Image: Pexel)

Will SSI payments go out early in February 2026? Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their February payments slightly earlier than usual. While SSI payments are generally issued on the first day of the month, the SSA notes that payments are moved forward when the first falls on a weekend or holiday. Since February 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the agency will issue payments on Friday, January 30.

Payments scheduled for Janury 30 will be the second to include the 2.8% cost-of living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 soial security and SSI benefits, which took effect in January.

Early payments are not unusual. For example, January SSI payments were issued early on December 31 because January 1 fell on the New Year's Day holiday. March payments will also be sent ahead of schedule, as March 1 falls ona Sunday, prompting the SSA o release checks on Friday, February 27.

SSI checks 2026 schedule According to the SSA calendar, the following dates show when SSI payments will be issued in 2026, as

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 (Check for February 2026)

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 (Check for March 2026)

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 (Check for April 2026)

Friday, May 1, 2026 (Check for May 2026)

Monday, June 1, 2026 (Check for June 2026)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (Check for July 2026)

Friday, July 31, 2026 (Check for August 2026)

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026 (Check for September 2026)

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 (Check for October 2026)

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 (Check for November 2026)

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 (Check for December 2026)