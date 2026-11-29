Major banks across the United States are changing their rules on how customers can allow outside services to access their bank accounts. The changes come as more people begin using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to manage their money and carry out financial tasks.

JPMorgan, Citi and Bank of America warn customers about AI agents accessing bank accounts and making unauthorised transactions. (Representational Image/Reuters) more less

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Banks are warning customers that they could be held responsible if an AI agent makes a mistake while accessing their accounts. This means customers could face the consequences of actions taken by an AI tool, even if the tool does something they did not intend.

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JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon raised concerns about the growing use of outside AI tools during the bank's third-quarter earnings call. He warned that these tools could create a new type of risk for banks and their customers.

Dimon said customers who allow outside AI agents to access their bank accounts must understand that the responsibility for certain actions could shift from the bank to them. "If people are using them, they should understand the risk. There's a liability transfer," Dimon said. He repeated that customers need to understand this possible transfer of responsibility, according to Moneywise.

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{{^usCountry}} The tools that worry JPMorgan are known as third-party AI agents. These are AI-powered services developed by outside companies that can carry out tasks on behalf of users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tools that worry JPMorgan are known as third-party AI agents. These are AI-powered services developed by outside companies that can carry out tasks on behalf of users. {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike regular chatbots that mainly answer questions, AI agents can take action. They can:

Check and analyse a person's spending.

Search for better returns on money.

Pay bills.

Help manage financial accounts.

Potentially move money between different accounts.

However, these tools can also make mistakes. An AI agent could misunderstand a customer's instructions, carry out an action beyond the permission given to it or expose sensitive account details.

If something goes wrong after a customer gives an AI agent access to their banking details, the customer could be held responsible for the resulting activity.

JPMorgan Chase tightens its account rules:

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JPMorgan has officially updated its Digital Services Agreement. The new agreement took effect on October 27. It prohibits third parties, including outside AI tools, automated services and data aggregators, from using customers' login details to access the bank's digital platforms. This means customers are not allowed to give outside services their login credentials to access JPMorgan's online banking services.

JPMorgan has also explained what could happen if customers still allow outside services to access their accounts. The bank can treat the third party's actions and instructions as authorised by the customer, according to Moneywise.

This rule can apply even if the AI agent makes a mistake, carries out an unintended transaction or does something that goes against what the customer originally asked it to do.

Bank of America also warns customers about AI tools

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Bank of America has issued a similar warning to its customers. It has advised people not to share their banking login details with other people or outside services.

The warning specifically includes AI-powered tools and agents that offer to manage accounts or carry out tasks on behalf of customers.

"Never share your user ID or password with another person or an outside service, including an AI-enabled tool or agent that offers to act on your behalf," Bank of America advised. The bank also warned that customers could be responsible for activity carried out through their accounts if they share their login details, according to Moneywise.

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"If you do share your user ID and password," the bank added, "keep in mind that you're responsible for activity resulting from that access." Bank of America has also advised customers who have already shared their passwords with outside services to take immediate action.

The bank recommends that these customers:

Change their banking passwords immediately.

Check their recent account transactions.

Look for any activity they do not recognise.

Review whether any outside service has accessed their accounts.

Citigroup adds new rules for third-party AI agents

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Citigroup, also known as Citi, introduced a new section covering third-party AI agents in its Online User Agreement in November. The updated rules explain how the bank will treat actions carried out by AI agents that receive access to customer accounts.

Under Citi's new terms, the bank can consider an AI agent's actions as authorised by the customer. This can apply even if the tool misunderstands instructions, carries out an unwanted action or does something beyond the authority given to it, according to Moneywise.

Citi has also warned that customers could remain responsible if their login details are shared beyond the original AI service.

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For example, if a customer gives their banking credentials to an AI tool and those details are later leaked, shared or distributed to others, Citi can also treat actions carried out using those credentials as authorised by the customer.

The bank has said it is not required to investigate whether such actions went against the customer's original instructions, subject to applicable law.

Citi has advised customers against giving third-party AI agents access to their accounts in the first place. The bank has also reserved the right to restrict or completely end access given to these outside AI services without informing customers in advance.

Why banks are concerned about AI agents

AI agents are becoming more capable of handling tasks that were earlier carried out directly by people. This includes accessing financial accounts, paying bills and managing money. However, customers may not always know exactly what an AI agent is doing after receiving access.

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A mistake, security problem or unauthorised sharing of login details could create financial risks. JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi are warning customers that sharing account credentials with outside services could make them responsible for the resulting activity.

Inflation is another threat to Americans' savings

While banks are warning customers about the risks of giving AI agents access to their money, another financial problem can reduce the value of their savings even when no money is taken out of their accounts.

Inflation can reduce the purchasing power of money over time. This means a person may have the same amount of money in their bank account but may not be able to buy as many things with it as before.

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Former US President Ronald Reagan spoke about this problem in 1984. He described inflation as a hidden threat to people's savings. "We knew that inflation, the quiet thief, was stealing our savings," Reagan said, according to Moneywise.

Warren Buffett also warned about the impact of inflation

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett discussed the problem in Berkshire Hathaway's 2011 shareholder letter. He warned that bank deposits and other investments could lose their purchasing power because of inflation. This can happen even when investors continue receiving their payments on time

Buffett explained that money could lose a large part of its value over several decades because prices keep rising. He pointed out that by the time he wrote the letter, a person needed $7 to buy what $1 could purchase in 1965. "This ugly result, moreover, will forever recur," Buffett wrote, warning that inflation would continue to reduce the value of money, according to Moneywise.