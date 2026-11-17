JPMorgan Chase & Co. shared they'd fixed a ‘technical issue’ which had caused customers' transactions to take longer on Wednesday.

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters in New York, US, as the company said it was facing a software bug. (Bloomberg)

The largest US bank said that the disruptions had been caused by a software bug in the hardware systems present on premises, as per Bloomberg. The bank further clarified that the issue was not related to cybersecurity and said that customers still had access to their accounts and funds, despite the technical challengers JPMorgan Chase & Co. faced.

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A bank spokesperson confirmed by Monday evening in New York that transactions were being processed normally again. This update comes after several US banks faced online service-related issues.

Deep Dive What caused JPMorgan Chase’s online banking issue? JPMorgan said a software bug in hardware systems at its premises caused the disruption. Some customer transactions took longer than usual to process. Was the JPMorgan Chase banking disruption caused by a cyberattack? No. JPMorgan said the issue was technical and was not related to cybersecurity. Customers continued to have access to their accounts and funds. Have JPMorgan Chase transactions returned to normal, and were other banks affected? JPMorgan said transactions were processing normally again. It said other banks were affected only where they were a party to a transaction with JPMorgan; Bank of America and Zelle said their systems were operating normally.

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Downdetector had logged reports of disruption Monday with JPMorgan. Other financial firms like Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. Zelle, also saw a spike on Downdetector.

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{{^usCountry}} The payments system overseen by Early Warning Services and owned by banks, was also among apps listed as customers flagged problems. JPMorgan said other banks were impacted “only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us.” What other banks said about the issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The payments system overseen by Early Warning Services and owned by banks, was also among apps listed as customers flagged problems. JPMorgan said other banks were impacted “only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us.” What other banks said about the issues {{/usCountry}}

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A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said they had no immediate comment. Meanwhile, a Zelle spokesperson said that its system was not down and had been operating normally.

A Bank of America spokesperson also said its systems had been operating normally.

Bank issues come amid other tech challenges

Several US companies and entities have been grappling with tech challenges in the recent weeks. Microsoft Corp. faced one of its longest outages last week, which saw services like Outlook, Teams and the Copilot artificial intelligence tool facing disruptions. US airlines were also hit by one of the longest nationwide shutdowns in decades, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) saying the ground stop was linked to a router that was located near El Dorado, Arkansas.

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The news of the banking outage comes a day before planned emergency alert system test across the US. During this period, regular television programming will be interrupted so that the emergency message can be broadcast to people.

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public,” the message is expected to read. This test is being conducted by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

(With Bloomberg inputs)