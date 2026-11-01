Juan Ciscomani went from being a Mexican immigrant to a US Congressman; now he's seeking re-election in Arizona

Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani is seeking a third term to represent Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. He will be competing against Democratic nominee JoAnna Mendoza and has based his campaign primarily on economy, healthcare, immigration and border security. Ciscomani became the first naturalized US citizen born in Mexico to represent Arizona in the US House of Representatives after being elected in 2022.

Juan Ciscomani is seeking a third term in Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. (AP Photo)

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Before entering Congress, he worked at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and served as a senior adviser to former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, as well as vice-chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. He was re-elected in 2024 and serves on the House Appropriations and Veterans’ Affairs committees. His congressional work includes issues related to government spending, national security, transportation and housing.

Ciscomani's early years

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Born on August 31, 1982, in Sonora, Mexico, Ciscomani moved to the US with his family when he was a child. They settled in Tucson, Arizona, where his father worked as a city bus driver. Raised in a working-class family, he credits his parents with helping him achieve his “American Dream”. He became a naturalized US citizen in 2006 and has frequently referred to his immigrant background while discussing his political career.

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{{^usCountry}} Ciscomani attended Rincon High School in Tucson and later earned an associate degree from Pima Community College in 2003. He subsequently graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in 2005, becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college. During his studies, he worked in maintenance and service jobs to help support his education. After graduating, he remained at the University of Arizona, working as a senior program development specialist from 2006 to 2011. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, with his wife Laura and their six children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ciscomani attended Rincon High School in Tucson and later earned an associate degree from Pima Community College in 2003. He subsequently graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in 2005, becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college. During his studies, he worked in maintenance and service jobs to help support his education. After graduating, he remained at the University of Arizona, working as a senior program development specialist from 2006 to 2011. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, with his wife Laura and their six children. {{/usCountry}}

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Key policies, issues and initiatives

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Healthcare is a key issue in Ciscomani’s 2026 re-election campaign, mainly because of changes to Medicaid which is known as AHCCCS in Arizona. In February 2025, he introduced a bill the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-in Programs Act, which later became a law in 2026. It removes the age cap of 64 for working adults with disabilities who participate in Medicaid buy-in programs. However, Ciscomani also supported a 2025 federal law that introduced changes to the programme, raising concerns about whether some people could lose their health coverage.

Ciscomani has also made drug trafficking, especially the movement of fentanyl across the US-Mexico border, a major part of his public safety agenda. He supports stronger border enforcement, additional resources for Customs and Border Protection officers and efforts to dismantle drug cartels involved in trafficking and organised crime. He has also backed the HALT Fentanyl Act, which became law in July 2025 and permanently classified fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under US federal law.

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Moreover, he also voiced concerns about Arizona’s water resources. He launched the bipartisan Colorado River Caucus to bring together lawmakers from seven western states to discuss water management and conservation. The Colorado River supplies water to more than 40 million people and provides roughly 36% of Arizona’s water supply. Additionally, he has introduced legislation to secure water rights for Native American tribes, including Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

On immigration and the US economy

Drawing on his own experience as an immigrant from Mexico, Ciscomani has called for stronger border security while also supporting changes to make legal immigration easier. During a May 2025 congressional hearing, he questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about creating clearer legal pathways for immigrants, arguing that lengthy procedures can discourage people from using official channels. Ciscomani went on to criticize the Biden administration, saying Congress must pass strict laws to “prevent another Joe Biden coming into office” and ruining border security.

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Beyond immigration, Ciscomani has backed lower taxes and fewer regulations for small businesses. He also supported modernizing border crossings to help businesses move goods between Arizona and Mexico more efficiently. He went on to support President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs as a way to negotiate trade agreements with other countries. However, he has also acknowledged concerns about their long-term impact, saying that prolonged tariffs could be “very detrimental to Arizona”. He has highlighted the importance of trade with Mexico, calling it “the largest trading partner, both for Arizona and the US”.

Ciscomani's stance on Iran and technology

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Ciscomani has supported President Donald Trump's military action against Iran, arguing that the country must be prevented from developing nuclear weapons. In May 2026, he defended the strikes, saying, “the world is a safer place without the Iranian regime that was there.” He added that the conflict was “very close to being over” and that its benefits would be seen in the long run. Ciscomani has also emphasized the need to prevent Iran from threatening US interests and its regional allies.

Moving on to technology, Ciscomani supported the use of artificial intelligence while raising concerns about its impact on electricity costs. In September 2026, he voted for the Ratepayer Protection Act, which aims to ensure that data centers cover the costs of the infrastructure needed to serve them rather than passing those expenses on to households. In February 2025, he also co-sponsored the bipartisan QUIET Act with Democratic Representative Eric Sorensen. The bill would require robocallers and texters to disclose when they use AI and increase penalties for using AI to impersonate people and commit fraud.

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Major controversies and backlash

In May 2026, Ciscomani faced scrutiny for accepting nearly $40,000 in campaign donations from two Republican lawmakers facing misconduct allegations. His campaign received $8,000 from North Carolina Representative Chuck Edwards, who was under a House Ethics Committee investigation over allegations of sexual harassment of female staff members. Ciscomani also received $30,000 from Texas Representative Tony Gonzales, who admitted to having an affair with a staff member. Ciscomani said it was “up to the voters to decide” Gonzales’s political future, but his campaign did not respond to questions about the donations.

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Ciscomani’s name was linked to another controversy in October 2025. Rachel Hope, a volunteer for his campaign and an Arizona Young Republicans official, participated in a private group chat containing jokes about World War II, slavery and rape, as well as pro-Nazi messages. One participant wrote, “I love Hitler”. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee criticized Ciscomani’s campaign for not clearly stating whether Hope would be allowed to volunteer in future campaigns. A local news publication named Tucson Sentinel claimed that Ciscomani took several days to publicly distance himself from those involved in the chat and condemn the racist comments.

Personal income and more

According to StockCircle, Ciscomani’s estimated net worth ranges from $304,000 to $794,000, based on his 2025 financial disclosure. From his journey as a Mexican immigrant to his career in Congress, voters will decide whether Ciscomani can retain his seat in the 2026 midterm elections.

-By Tanisha Sharma