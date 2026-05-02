Chuck Edwards family: All on wife Teresa as Republican lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct with former aide

Republican lawmaker from North Carolina, Chuck Edwards, is being investigated for sexual misconduct with a former aide, as per a report. NOTUS reported that Edwards was being probed by the House Ethics Committee over an affair with a former staffer, who's believed to have left office earlier this year. Chuck Edwards is a Republican lawmaker from North Carolina. (Instagram/chuckedwards4nc)

The 65-year-old lawmaker has been married since 1980. As per the report, Edwards was in a long-term affair with his former deputy chief of staff. She was reportedly hired as a legislative assistant in 2021, and then moved up the ranks. As per the report the two were not discreet and their relationship was common knowledge among the staff members and members of the North Carolina delegation.

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Edwards issued a statement amid the probe, as per NOTUS. “I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC. Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories,” he said.

Amid this row, here's all you need to know about Chuck Edwards' marriage and his wife Teresa.

Chuck Edwards family: All on wife Teresa Edwards and Teresa have had a long and fruitful marriage. Teresa Wilson also graduated from West Henderson High School, which Edwards attended, but the two did not meet until after their graduation.

They have a daughter, Kim, who lives in Hendersonville working as a medical assistant. The two had a son, Chris, who tragically lost his life to suicide. He too lived in Hendersonville and used to work in the family business. The lawmaker also has a sister, Jeannie, who lives in Haywood County, working on manufacturing, as per his official page.

Edwards put out an incredibly sweet post for his wife on Valentine's Day, on Instagram, back in 2022.