Kathy Hochul ripped for 'taking victory lap' with new post on same day subway fire victim identified, ‘Disaster for NY’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is being ripped for “taking a victory lap” with a new post on the same day investigators identified the woman who was set on fire in a train as Debrina Kawam, 57, of New Jersey. Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, an illegal Guatemalan immigrant who has been accused of the crime, is facing first-degree murder charges in the sickening attack. New York's Governor Kathy Hochul answers questions from reporters after she made a transportation announcement on a revised congestion pricing plan at a press conference in New York City, New York, U.S., November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J. Edwards(REUTERS)

Hochul is being blasted for a video she posted on X, where she laid out New York’s successes of the year with points such as, “Gave working New Yorkers a raise with a statewide minimum wage increase,” “Signed groundbreaking online safety legislation to protect our kids,” and more. She captioned the video, “19.5 million stories. 62 counties. 1 New York. This year, we dedicated our efforts to putting more money in your pockets and building an Empire State where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.”

‘You’re a total disaster for NY’

Rep. Ritchie Torres called out Hochul in a post, saying, “On the same day the murder victim of the subway fire, Debrina Kawam (61) was finally identified, Governor Hochul feels the need to take a victory lap. “Mission accomplished” is the ultimate form of gaslighting.”

Hochul was also criticised in the comment section of her post. “Any word on making public transport safe again?” one user commented on her post, while another said, “What about Debrina Kawam??” “We need better leadership! Please resign!” wrote a user. Another said, “Why is there so much subway crime? Why don’t you talk about that?”

“Do you live here? Are you serious ?” one user commented, while another wrote, “You’re a total disaster for NY. Taxes are high and violent crime is through the roof. Great job!” One said, “People are being set on fire by criminals in the subway, as well as stabbed and thrown in front of oncoming trains. The beneficiaries of your bail reform and Biden’s open border run your biggest city. You’re just a bystander now.”

Hochul previously came under fire for sharing a post about the improvement in subway safety on the same day Kawam was set on fire. She has been facing calls to resign in recent days.