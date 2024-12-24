Menu Explore
Kathy Hochul faces calls to resign after Guatemalan migrant burns woman alive, Elon Musk says ‘she should be recalled’

BySumanti Sen
Dec 24, 2024 12:02 PM IST

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul triggered an outrage after sharing a post about the improvement in subway safety on the same day the woman was killed.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing calls to resign after an illegal Guatemalan immigrant set a woman on fire aboard a Brooklyn subway train. Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, and arson.

Kathy Hochul faces calls to resign after Guatemalan migrant burns woman alive (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)
Among those who have called out Hochul is Elon Musk. Hochul triggered an outrage after sharing a post about the improvement in subway safety on the same day the woman was killed.

“In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day. Since deploying the @NationalGuardNY to support @NYPD and @MTA safety efforts and adding cameras to all subway cars, crime is going down, and ridership is going up,” Hochul posted on Instagram.

‘You may mean well, but being governor is just not for you’

Rep. Ritchie Torres shared Hochul’s post, and captioned it, “Two hours ago, Kathy Hochul took a victory lap for making subways “safer.” She congratulates herself on the same day two subway riders were stabbed in Queens (one in the face and one in the chest) and another was barbarically burned alive. Has there ever been a more tone-deaf Governor in the history of New York?”

Reposting Torres’ post, Musk wrote, “Insane. She should be recalled.”

Brooklyn state Assemblyman Dov Hikind said on X, “We all witnessed the horrible tragedy on the F train. I am calling on Gov. Hochul, I’m begging and pleading with you to resign now.”

“This job is just beyond you. Unfortunately in New York there is no recall, so I’m asking you to do the right thing,” Hikind continued. “You took pictures the day before the tragedy telling New york how safe the subways were. How pathetic.”

He added, “You may mean well, but being governor is just not for you. Get out of the way.”

Here’s a look at netizens calling for Hochul’s resignation:

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
