Video appears to show ‘drunken rant’ by Guatemalan migrant who set woman on fire in NYC, ‘Total sociopath’

A video appears to show an illegal Guatemalan immigrant who set a woman on fire drunkenly ranting. A man can be seen in the video ranting about locals and alcohol. Video appears to show ‘drunken rant’ by Guatemalan migrant Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, who set woman on fire (WABC-TV via AP)(AP)

The clip, which has surfaced on X following the woman’s murder, was first shared by a social media user who claimed the man in the footage is Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33. “I obtained a video of a drunken rant by the migrant accused of setting a woman on fire on a NYC subway,” the caption reads.

The video shows the man talking about “drinking beer.” He says at one point, “I don't give a s**t about people.” However, most of what he says is unintelligible. The authenticity of the video has not been verified by authorities yet.

Zapeta-Calil was arrested after setting a sleeping straphanger on fire aboard a Brooklyn subway train. He has now been charged with first- and second-degree murder, and arson, according to New York Post. The suspect is believed to have snuck back into the US after being deported.

‘He’s a total sociopath’

Many X users reacted to the video, some calling for strict punishment for Zapeta-Calil. “Tax payers money that he's able to purchase alcohol and a place to lay his head!!” one user commented, while another said, “It’s unfortunate that New York does not have the death penalty”. One user claimed, “At the very beginning he says "estas bien a verga loco" meaning he is very very high. The interesting thing to me that if he is from guate but his words and accent is very Mexican either way this is sad and awful, we need to protect our children, young and families.”

“When will the American people demand repercussions from those who funded and allowed the flood?” one user asked, while another said, “If the U.S. doesn’t work right then the world won’t work right. Deportations, NOW.” “He sat there and watched her. He’s a total sociopath,” one user said, referencing reports that Zapeta-Calil calmly watched the woman he set on fire burn to death.