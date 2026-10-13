Katie Zacharia brutally trolled after first White House presser: ‘She’ll break Anthony Scaramucci’s record’

Katie Zacharia, 41, encountered severe criticism from both administrative insiders and professional critics immediately upon assuming the podium as White House press secretary during her first appearance on Tuesday morning.

Katie Zacharia, White House press secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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Zacharia's debut was marked by a faltering beginning, characterized by frequent hesitations and uncomfortable smiling as she delivered prepared statements to the assembled White House press corps.

Katie Zacharia makes major announcement on Kimberly Guilfoyle

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She announced that the administration has urged the resignation of US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle during her first official briefing. "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well," Zacharia stated.

Katie Zacharia faces backlash

In her initial statement, Zacharia expressed gratitude toward President Donald Trump for placing his confidence in her, noting that she had harbored a desire to serve in his administration for an extended period. However, her conspicuous hesitations and fervent commendation of Trump's midterm campaign initiative prompted netizens to examine each aspect of her presentation with considerable attention.

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{{^usCountry}} She drew considerable backlash for her awkward presentation, even from officials within the White House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She drew considerable backlash for her awkward presentation, even from officials within the White House. {{/usCountry}}

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“Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break Scaramucci’s record,” one Trump official told MS NOW’s Jake Traylor, citing Anthony Scaramucci’s notoriously short-lived stint as White House press secretary.

Notably, Scaramucci's tenure as White House Communications Director concluded on July 31, 2017, following a brief service period of just ten days in the position.

“Katie Zacharia makes Karoline Leavitt seem like Winston Churchill,” journalist Aaron Rupar stated on X.

“She is doing a bad job reading a prepared statement. Her tenure is about to be comedy. The SNL skits might be legendary,” sports radio host Henry Lake wrote.

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Meanwhile, several netizens called out her postures and smile, stressing that she “is struggling”.

“Trump's new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is completely lost for words and fumbling on her first day as she reads off a script,” one handle on X, Headquarters wrote.

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“New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia didn’t waste any time showing what her job is really about: lying for Trump and stroking his ego,” Republican Against Trump said.

Trump defends Katie Zacharia

Later, Trump spoke to reporters and defended Zacharia after backlash over first presser, saying “I thought she was very good!”

Zacharia has assumed the position previously held by Karoline Leavitt, who functioned as Trump's principal spokesperson during his second term before her departure in late August, citing a desire to give greater attention to her family.