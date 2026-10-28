Katie Zacharia says she would take back White House Press Secretary job if Trump asks: ‘A lot of exciting things ahead’

Katie Zacharia revealed that she has an exciting new job prospect coming up following her departure from her position as Donald Trump's White House press secretary.

Katie Zacharia has hinted that her next role will be connected to President Trump. (REUTERS)

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Zacharia stepped down from her press secretary position on Friday, October 16. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared with the New York Times that same Friday that Zacharia would be "transitioning into a new role that will be announced at a later date." This announcement followed her challenging inaugural press briefing on Tuesday, October 13, which drew considerable attention and feedback regarding her performance and professional qualifications.

Katie Zacharia appears for first interview after WH exit

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Following her exit, Zacharia sat down for her first television interview with NewsNation's Finnerty on Tuesday, October 27. During the conversation, Rob Finnerty inquired about her future plans, and Katie offered some thoughtful perspective on what lies ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate moment, Zachariahopped on her Instagram Story to express her frustration about not finding any costumes of her preference at a Halloween shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate moment, Zachariahopped on her Instagram Story to express her frustration about not finding any costumes of her preference at a Halloween shop. {{/usCountry}}

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Katie Zacharia wants ‘the old job back’

When Finnerty asked about her next assignment, she said, "Well I don't know if I'll say, I want the old job back. Though, if the president asked—as he did before—I would take it Rob but I would take a job working with the president."

"And I think, what I can say, is that there's a lot of exciting things ahead and I will always be an advocate for what he's doing. He saved this country, not once but twice."

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He then interrupted her to ask if she has" something lined up" with Trump, Zacharia replied, “yes”.

Zacharia refrained from providing additional information regarding the specifics of her forthcoming position. Before her limited tenure in the role of press secretary, she was employed by the octogenarian president. Since June 2026, she has maintained a position as communications advisor to the Trump Media and Technology Group.

Although Zacharia has not disclosed particulars concerning her new employment, she has suggested that her responsibilities will be associated with Trump.