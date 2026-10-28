Flavio Bolsonaro arrives in US with family after defeat in Brazil's presidential election

Flavio Bolsonaro, the unsuccessful Brazilian presidential candidate currently facing investigation by Brazilian authorities, departed his nation and arrived in the United States on Wednesday morning. Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost Brazil’s presidential runoff election and is under investigation in Brazil, arrived in Florida on Wednesday with his wife and two daughters. (AP )

Bolsonaro, his wife Fernanda and their two daughters Luiza and Carolina touched down at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida just after 9 a.m. ET.

Bolsonaro shielded from media by umbrellas at Florida airport Photographs documented the aircraft's arrival in South Florida and captured Bolsonaro, who lost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sunday's runoff election, exiting the aircraft with his family members.

The family was being shielded from photographers by umbrellas as they left the airport, BBC reported.

Silva criticised Bolsonaro's move of fleeing Brazil as “shameful”.

"A person who sneaks out of their country must have something to hide," Silva said, per Agence France-Presse. "The act of leaving Brazil is shameful."