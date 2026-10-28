Lula da Silva calls Flavio Bolsonaro fleeing Brazil 'shameful' as Trump aide Simon Levy confirms political asylum in US
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday criticized Flávio Bolsonaro for leaving the country after his election loss.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday criticised defeated presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro for leaving the country after his election loss.
The comments came after US officials confirmed that Flávio Bolsonaro and his family would receive American visas, allowing them to enter the United States following his defeat in Sunday’s presidential election
Lula called the move “shameful” and said that his rival should have stayed to defend himself against allegations.
A senior US State Department official told the Associated Press that visas would be issued to Bolsonaro and his family but did not reveal whether they had already travelled or were preparing to leave Brazil.
A Trump aide, Simon Levy, separately claimed on social media that the US administration had authorised political asylum for Bolsonaro. “Lula has followed the advice of former Mexican President, turning his government into an increasingly authoritarian regime that sought to imprison Bolsonaro,” he wrote in the post.
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What did Lula Da Silva say?
Lula said he had just learned that Bolsonaro had left Brazil and argued that the senator should have remained in the country to prove his innocence in ongoing investigations.
“Leaving Brazil is shameful,” Lula said, according to Reuters. He added, “I regret that he left Brazil. He could have stayed and proven that the accusations are not true.”
Lula said Bolsonaro’s departure reflected the family’s relationship with the United States. Lula Da Silva further criticized his family and said, “This is what the Bolsonaro family is like Brazil is their second Nation, the US is the first.”
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Bolsonaro to leave Brazil after refusing passport order
Flávio Bolsonaro’s departure followed a Supreme Court order requiring him to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports. The deadline to comply expired Tuesday afternoon, but authorities had not immediately confirmed whether he had handed over the documents.
The Supreme Court order was issued after Bolsonaro lost the election to Lula by nearly 4.4 million votes. Official results showed Lula receiving more than 64 million votes, compared with fewer than 60 million for Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro had initially said he had no plans to leave Brazil. In a video posted on social media, he said he would defend himself against what he called an attempt to intimidate him. “I never thought about leaving the country,” Bolsonaro said. “I will hand over my passports, and I will defend myself from this aberration.”
However, reports later indicated Bolsonaro travelled to the United States after failing to comply with the Supreme Court order. His spokesperson did not immediately comment on his location.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More