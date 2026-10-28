Lula da Silva calls Flavio Bolsonaro fleeing Brazil 'shameful' as Trump aide Simon Levy confirms political asylum in US

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday criticised defeated presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro for leaving the country after his election loss. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday criticized Flávio Bolsonaro for leaving the country after his election loss.(Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (AFP)

The comments came after US officials confirmed that Flávio Bolsonaro and his family would receive American visas, allowing them to enter the United States following his defeat in Sunday’s presidential election

Lula called the move “shameful” and said that his rival should have stayed to defend himself against allegations.

A senior US State Department official told the Associated Press that visas would be issued to Bolsonaro and his family but did not reveal whether they had already travelled or were preparing to leave Brazil.

A Trump aide, Simon Levy, separately claimed on social media that the US administration had authorised political asylum for Bolsonaro. “Lula has followed the advice of former Mexican President, turning his government into an increasingly authoritarian regime that sought to imprison Bolsonaro,” he wrote in the post.