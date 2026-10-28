Flavio Bolsonaro's whereabouts unclear amid reports Brazil's Senator fled to the US after loss to Lula

Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro missed a court-imposed deadline on Tuesday to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports. Authorities are yet to confirm if Bolsonaro complied with the order issued by Brazil’s Supreme Court. Flávio Bolsonaro faces mounting legal pressure after refusing to concede defeat, while authorities remain uncertain about his whereabouts. (Photo by Evaristo Sa / AFP) (AFP)

In a social media video posted on Monday afternoon, Bolsonaro made his last public statement, stating that he had been ordered to turn in his passports and was prohibited from leaving the country.

The deadline for the passport submission expired at noon Tuesday, a day after Bolsonaro was formally served with the sealed order. The Supreme Court directive was issued on Sunday following his defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election.

Bolsonaro, 45, has since refused to concede and continues to allege election fraud without presenting public evidence.

Also read: Flavio Bolsonaro has not fled Brazil via Argentina, authorities say as Senator battles travel ban

Bolsonaro challenged election results amid growing pressure According to the Los Angele Times, Bolsonaro said he received the court order outside the residence where his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year prison sentence under house arrest after being convicted over his role in an attempted coup following the 2022 election.

This story is developing.