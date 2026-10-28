Flavio Bolsonaro's whereabouts unclear amid reports Brazil's Senator fled to the US after loss to Lula
Flávio Bolsonaro faces mounting legal pressure after refusing to concede defeat, while authorities remain uncertain about his whereabouts.
Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro missed a court-imposed deadline on Tuesday to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports. Authorities are yet to confirm if Bolsonaro complied with the order issued by Brazil’s Supreme Court.
In a social media video posted on Monday afternoon, Bolsonaro made his last public statement, stating that he had been ordered to turn in his passports and was prohibited from leaving the country.
The deadline for the passport submission expired at noon Tuesday, a day after Bolsonaro was formally served with the sealed order. The Supreme Court directive was issued on Sunday following his defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election.
Bolsonaro, 45, has since refused to concede and continues to allege election fraud without presenting public evidence.
Also read: Flavio Bolsonaro has not fled Brazil via Argentina, authorities say as Senator battles travel ban
Bolsonaro challenged election results amid growing pressure
According to the Los Angele Times, Bolsonaro said he received the court order outside the residence where his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year prison sentence under house arrest after being convicted over his role in an attempted coup following the 2022 election.
This story is developing.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More