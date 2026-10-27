Die another day: the politics and economics of Lula da Silva | Number Theory

Lula’s political peak is behind him, but he matters a lot to his base

Lula made 3 unsuccessful attempts at the presidency before he finally won it in 2002. His popular vote share almost tripled between the 1989 and 2002 elections. His political peak, as far as the first-round vote share is concerned, came in the 2006 election, which he almost matched in the 2022 election when he came out of a disqualification to contest again. What Lula managed in the 2026 elections, however, is a much better run-off performance than in 2022, despite doing badly in the first round. Most analysts read this as his success in getting his supporters who abstained in the first round to come out and vote to prevent a victory for the right-wing. Apathy turning into sympathy was the magic that helped Lula snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this election.