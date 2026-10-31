Patna, Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary on Saturday said his department has directed all educational institutes to strictly enforce a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff, while expressing concern over the use of DJ during entertainment programmes on campus. Bihar educational institutes asked to enforce formal dress code for teachers, other staffers

In a letter issued on Friday, Education Department Director Vijay Kumar Pandey asked all district officers to ensure that staff attend schools in formal attire during teaching and office hours.

Talking to PTI, Tiwary said, "I asked officials to ensure that all schools and other educational institutes in the state strictly follow a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff. Besides, the use of DJ and disco during entertainment activities on campus is not permitted."

There must be a sense of discipline within the school premises, he said.

"As the saying goes 'Vidya Dadati Vinayam' , a teacher's behaviour, conduct and attire matter greatly to students. They look at their teachers as role models," Tiwary said.

The letter, a copy of which is with PTI, said instructions had earlier been issued by the department to ensure dignified conduct and disciplined behaviour during activities in schools and other educational institutes.

"However, reports received from various sources indicate that these instructions are not being strictly followed on a large scale. This is a matter of serious concern," the education department said in the letter to district officers.

There are reports that teachers and non-teaching staff come to schools in casual dresses, such as wearing jeans and T-shirts, despite earlier instructions, it said.

The education department also flagged concerns over the use of DJ in programmes on school premises, saying such activities undermine the dignity of an educational institute and the teaching profession.

"DJ performances, disco and other low-tier entertainment programmes are being organised within school premises," the letter said.

The department clarified that such activities by teachers and non-teaching staff within educational institutes adversely affect the academic environment and undermine the dignity of the teaching profession.

Only disciplined and dignified programmes, such as dance and music, organised on special occasions in accordance with the academic calendar, are permissible, it said.

"It is pertinent to mention that formal dress is mandatory while appearing before the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi and the Patna High Court in contempt proceedings, so that the majesty of law is upheld," the letter said.

All teachers and non-teaching staff posted in schools and other educational institutes must attend their workplaces only in decent, dignified and formal attire during teaching and office hours, it said.

District education officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions, the letter added.

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