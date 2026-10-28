Kelli Pinnock: Woman arrested after El Paso traffic stop leads to discovery of 72 exotic animals, including 56 tortoises and 11 hedgehogs

During an El Paso County traffic stop, authorities discovered 72 exotic animals, following which a 48-year-old woman was arrested. El Paso County Sheriff's deputies conducted the traffic stop around 7:30 pm on October 22 along Interstate 10 East near mile marker 48.

Kelli Pinnock: Woman arrested after El Paso traffic stop leads to discovery of 72 exotic animals (El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte/Facebook, EPCSO )

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They then contacted the driver of a black Chrysler Pacifica, identified as Kelli Pinnock.

The shocking discovery

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Deputies found 56 tortoises, two kinkajous, 11 hedgehogs, two guinea pigs, and one caracal, an exotic wild cat during the investigation.

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“Several animals were confined in overcrowded or undersized containers that restricted their movement. Deputies also observed accumulated feces and urine, inadequate ventilation, and a lack of accessible food and water,” El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte shared on Facebook.

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{{^usCountry}} “Further investigation revealed that Pinnock had traveled through multiple states while transporting the animals. Deputies also identified licensing violations and restrictions associated with a previous animal cruelty arrest in Florida. Federal wildlife authorities were contacted to determine whether additional violations had occurred,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Further investigation revealed that Pinnock had traveled through multiple states while transporting the animals. Deputies also identified licensing violations and restrictions associated with a previous animal cruelty arrest in Florida. Federal wildlife authorities were contacted to determine whether additional violations had occurred,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

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The sheriff revealed that all the animals were voluntarily surrendered and safely transported to facilities equipped to provide the care they need. The El Paso County Animal Welfare Unit assisted them.

Pinnock was arrested and charged with five counts of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, and was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility with a total bond of $10,000.

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“Animal cruelty is a serious offense that has no place in our community,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Animals depend on us for their safety and well-being, and we have a responsibility to protect them. Our office will continue to investigate acts of cruelty and hold those responsible accountable.”