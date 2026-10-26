Kevin Adkisson: Florida special needs teacher facing child abuse charges after allegedly throwing 6-year-old student through air, pinning him

A Florida special needs teacher has been arrested after throwing a six-year-old student through the air and pinning him. Kevin Adkisson, 52, of Bunnell, faces two felony counts of child abuse without great bodily harm following an investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, per news3lv.

Kevin Adkisson: Florida special needs teacher facing child abuse charges (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

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The incident took place on October 16 inside an Emotional and Behavioral Disorders classroom at Wadsworth Elementary School. Charging documents revealed that a classroom paraprofessional reported that Adkisson aggressively intervened during a dispute over a toy, forcefully snatching the item and shoving the student.

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According to investigators, Adkisson then grabbed the child’s arm and slung him with such force that his body went swinging through the air. A paraprofessional who saw the incident said that when the child crawled beneath a desk and started crying, Adkisson allegedly pursued him, grabbed his arms, and pinned him against a wall, per News 6.

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{{^usCountry}} According to records, the boy's legs were trapped between the teacher's legs and a desk leg. The child allegedly cried and gasped that he could not breathe. Victim says this was not the first assault {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to records, the boy's legs were trapped between the teacher's legs and a desk leg. The child allegedly cried and gasped that he could not breathe. Victim says this was not the first assault {{/usCountry}}

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The victim told authorities that this was not the first time Adkisson assaulted him. He recalled an earlier incident when the teacher allegedly struck both sides of his stomach with closed fists after the boy skipped to the front of an outdoor line.

Of the latest incident, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, “Prior to deputies’ involvement, a paraprofessional who witnessed the incident immediately reported it to school administrators, who escorted the teacher, Kevin Adkisson, 52, of Bunnell, off campus and then notified the student’s parents and the Florida Department of Children and Families.”

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“FCSO’s Major Case Unit began investigating after being notified of the incident. Detectives subsequently spoke with a DCF investigator who advised they had received a report regarding alleged physical abuse of a student by a teacher,” the release added.

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“Parents entrust teachers to provide a safe learning environment for their children. Some special needs students can be challenging but everyone who works with these children must always keep their cool,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This is an unfortunate incident, but this should not taint the professional and hard-working faculty and staff, which do an outstanding job with our children. But let me be clear: Abuse of any kind, especially at the hands of a trusted adult, will not be tolerated.”

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“I’m proud of our staff for taking action and speaking up in this matter. We will continue to encourage ‘See Something, Say Something’ as a practice for all of our employees and students. Keeping our students safe is everyone’s top priority. The situation is one that we take seriously and are currently investigating, as well as cooperating with authorities,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore. “The district provides intervention training and support to help our faculty and staff care for our students each day. We are committed to ensuring everyone in our district has the resources necessary to meet the unique needs of every student.”

Adkisson was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was released on a $5,000 bond.